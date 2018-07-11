This is the only non-tertiary club tournament in the history of South African hockey to offer the largest prize money to the winning team.





SA and Riverside Hockey Club player, Taine Paton, makes a diving attempt to disrupt Old Albanians counter attack in the 2017 Belgotex Elite Club Challenge. PHOTO: Steve Haag



DURBAN is gearing up for this year’s annual Belgotex Elite Club Challenge that will be hosted at the Riverside Sports Centre in Durban North from Thursday, 12 July to Saturday, 14 July.





This is the only non-tertiary club tournament in the history of South African hockey to offer the largest prize money to the winning team. The total prize money being handed over to the men’s and ladies’ winning teams is R40 000 split proportionally between the men’s and ladies division courtesy of Belgotex Sport who are the proud sponsors of this tournament.



Not only will there be top class hockey played by senior teams over the three days, but this will also be the first year to provide young up and coming players the chance to show off their skills in between the main matches with the Elite 5’s Challenge being launched at the tournament.



Girls and boys aged from U11 to U13 are able to register and play and will form part of this hugely popular sporting spectacle that also offers the very best in food, music and all-round entertainment right on Durban’s doorstep.



Riverside Hockey Club’s first team coach and the current SA Men’s hockey coach, Mark Hopkins said it was a great event to be a part of.



“Our first teams look forward to every year. The quality of hockey played and at such fantastic facilities makes this a highlight in our hockey calendar. We have seen the level of hockey improve year upon year and that’s why initiatives like these are so important to grow and develop our country’s talent from grass roots level,” he said.



Northglen News