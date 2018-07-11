

©: Frank Uijlenbroek



Real Club de Polo de Barcelona and Carlos García Cuenca have reached a renewal agreement for a seventh and final season in charge of the first team.





García Cuenca previously worked in the lower leagues as head coach of Pedralbes DHB, the affiliate club of Polo, before taking on the role in August 2012.



In his first season, he completed a perfect debut in which the first team won all the competitions, the Honor Division, the Copa del Rey, the regular season title and Campionat de Catalunya.



Since then, they have become the benchmark in Spain, reaching the KO8 of the EHL in four of the last five seasons. During his tenure, they have won five regular season titles, four Honor Divisions, four Copa del Reys and three Campionats de Catalunya.



It makes it one of the most successful periods in the club’s history and the club they can finish off his spell in charge of the club on a high note.



Euro Hockey League media release