



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce that Jen Wilson has been appointed as the Head Coach of Scotland women on a three-year contract.





The triple Olympian will begin in post on 1 August, kick-starting an exciting new era for women’s international hockey in Scotland.



Jen Wilson said, “It is a real honour to be appointed as the Head Coach of the Scotland women’s team.



“I have always been incredibly impressed with the passion these girls play with and their desire to continually make improvements in their game. I’m looking forward to working with the players, the support team, and the hockey community in Scotland.





Photo by Duncan Gray



Wilson has had a strong and varied coaching career to date, including spells as an assistant coach with Scotland in 2015, 2016 and 2017, in addition to high level domestic experience in England in both the men’s and women’s game.



The South African had five seasons in charge of Ashford men’s 1st XI in the Kent/Sussex and South Premier League.



Wilson also led Canterbury women to top spot and two second-placed finishes in the Investec National Premier Division as well as two successful campaigns in the EuroHockey Champions Cup.



As an international player Wilson represented South Africa achieved great success, including appearances at three Olympic Games (Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012), three World Cups (Australia 2002, Spain 2006, Argentina 2010) and three Commonwealth Games (Manchester 2002, Melbourne 2006, Delhi 2010). At the 2004 Games in Athens, she finished tournament top scorer.



In an exceptional international career Wilson scored 65 goals in 180 appearances for South Africa.



Jen will be contracted on a part-time basis, which will align directly with key preparation and competition phases in the international calendar, as well as regular training camps.



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance Andy Tennant said:



“We are delighted to have a coach of Jen’s ability and potential on board. She has exactly the profile and philosophy we are looking for, with a great mix of skill, experience and ambition. We are looking forward to working with her to deliver transformational change to our senior women’s programme.



“We look forward to welcoming Jen on the 1st of August when she will commence the role, in what is an exciting new era for Scottish women’s Hockey.



“I would also like to place on record our thanks to our principal funding partner sportscotland, the King’s School, Canterbury, and Sevenoaks Hockey Club for their support in making this happen.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release