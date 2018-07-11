Green Machine and Green Army To Play In Dublin This Week
Both the Green Army and Green Machine have home internationals in Dublin this week, with 2 matches taking place at UCD and 2 at Pembroke Wanderers.
Green Army Head Coach, Graham Shaw, has announced Emily Beatty and Naomi Carroll has his 2 reserves for the World Cup and his squad will compete as a group of 20 over the course of the two fixtures.
Green Machine assistant coaches Jonny Caren, John Bessel and Kai de Jager have opted for a highly experienced squad to take on the up and coming USA in their 2-match series. The series also marks a return for Peter Chadwick who will take up the role of Manager with the team.
Green Army Fixtures:
Ireland vs Chile 12/7/18 6pm UCD
Ireland vs Italy 14/7/18 2pm Pembroke
Green Machine Fixtures:
Ireland vs USA 12/7/18 8pm UCD
Ireland vs USA 13/7/18 7pm Pembroke
Green Machine Squad:
Jamie Carr
David Fitzgerald
Mark Ingram
Eugene Magee
Owen Magee
Mitch Darling
Johnny McKee
Matthew Nelson
Jeremy Duncan
Alan Sothern
Shane O’Donoghue
Michael Robson
Sean Murray
Daragh Walsh
Stephen Cole
Luke Madeley
Paul Gleghorne
Jonny Bell
Stuart Loughrey
Lee Cole
Sam O’Connor
Green Army Squad:
Ayeisha McFerran
Grace O’Flanagan
Yvonne O’Byrne
Hannah Matthews
Elena Tice
Zoe Wilson
Roisin Upton
Shirley McCay
Katie Mullan
Nicci Daly
Gillian Pinder
Megan Frazer
Chloe Watkins
Lizzie Colvin
Deidre Duke
Nikki Evans
Ali Meeke
Anna O’Flanagan
Emily Beatty
Naomi Carroll
Tickets will be available on the gate:
Adult €10
Student/OAP €7
Under 18's Free
Irish Hockey Association media release