



Both the Green Army and Green Machine have home internationals in Dublin this week, with 2 matches taking place at UCD and 2 at Pembroke Wanderers.





Green Army Head Coach, Graham Shaw, has announced Emily Beatty and Naomi Carroll has his 2 reserves for the World Cup and his squad will compete as a group of 20 over the course of the two fixtures.



Green Machine assistant coaches Jonny Caren, John Bessel and Kai de Jager have opted for a highly experienced squad to take on the up and coming USA in their 2-match series. The series also marks a return for Peter Chadwick who will take up the role of Manager with the team.



Green Army Fixtures:



Ireland vs Chile 12/7/18 6pm UCD

Ireland vs Italy 14/7/18 2pm Pembroke



Green Machine Fixtures:



Ireland vs USA 12/7/18 8pm UCD

Ireland vs USA 13/7/18 7pm Pembroke



Green Machine Squad:



Jamie Carr

David Fitzgerald

Mark Ingram

Eugene Magee

Owen Magee

Mitch Darling

Johnny McKee

Matthew Nelson

Jeremy Duncan

Alan Sothern

Shane O’Donoghue

Michael Robson

Sean Murray

Daragh Walsh

Stephen Cole

Luke Madeley

Paul Gleghorne

Jonny Bell

Stuart Loughrey

Lee Cole

Sam O’Connor



Green Army Squad:



Ayeisha McFerran

Grace O’Flanagan

Yvonne O’Byrne

Hannah Matthews

Elena Tice

Zoe Wilson

Roisin Upton

Shirley McCay

Katie Mullan

Nicci Daly

Gillian Pinder

Megan Frazer

Chloe Watkins

Lizzie Colvin

Deidre Duke

Nikki Evans

Ali Meeke

Anna O’Flanagan

Emily Beatty

Naomi Carroll



Tickets will be available on the gate:



Adult €10

Student/OAP €7

Under 18's Free



Irish Hockey Association media release