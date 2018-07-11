ANDREW VOERMAN





Olivia Merry will play her 200th test for the Black Sticks this week. DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS/GETTY IMAGES



The last time the Black Sticks women went to the Hockey World Cup, Olivia Merry had 40 caps to her name.





When they arrive in London for this year's World Cup later this month, the Canterbury forward will have hit 200, provided she features twice during their Four Nations warm-up event in Germany.



"It's come around really quickly," said Merry, 26, before the team winged their way to Europe.



"You never play for the milestones, they're an added bonus, but it's very, very special - the 200th time of pulling on the black shirt is just as special as the first.



READ MORE: Black Sticks chase history at World Cup



"For me, personally, I treasure every minute I get out there. I can't believe how quickly it's come around."



The Black Sticks are ranked fourth in the world heading into the quadrennial event, where they will be looking to build on their gold-medal effort at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April, as well as their second-place finish at the World League final in Auckland last November.





Olivia Merry celebrates scoring in the gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games. RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES



Merry has scored 77 goals in 198 appearances since making her debut in 2012, including the winner as the Black Sticks beat England in the semifinals at the World League final, and the third as they beat Australia 4-1 to win gold three months ago.



Being able to draw on recent success stands her and the rest of the Black Sticks in good stead heading into the World Cup, where they face Australia, Belgium, and Japan in pool play, and are looking to win a medal for the first time.



"We did have some good form earlier in the year, and we've been working hard the last six weeks to maintain that form going forward," Merry said.



"There's a bit of excitement in the group, and having the team carrying on from that Commonwealth Games success, we've been able to build relationships between players."



Merry said the team didn't get long to bask in the glory of their triumph on the Gold Coast.



"We were back to training five days after our success, so it was awesome and we did celebrate it a bit, but we were quickly back to business.



"The World Cup is the second-most important event for us as Black Sticks players [behind the Olympics]. The Comm Games is cool, and the whole of New Zealand gets behind it, but for us the World Cup is every four years, and we've never won a medal at one, so that's definitely what we're hoping for."





Olivia Merry reacts after the Black Sticks' gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games. RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES



Black Sticks coach Mark Hager said it was exciting to see Merry reach 200 caps and join nine others in an exclusive club.



"It means you're a longevity player. Anyone that can play six years, seven years, eight years, 10 years, it's a testament to their character and their ability to push through the pain.



"The ability to keep yourself going and motivated, I think that's the hardest thing over that time, and not becoming complacent.



"Liv's been one of those athletes, she's worked hard for everything she's achieved. She's had some flat spots in her career, but hopefully we're starting to see her bounce out of that, and she's starting to go forward again.



"Liv for us is a real good goalscorer, not just on set pieces, but field goals as well, so she's a real asset to the group."



All going to plan, Merry should hit 200 on Friday [NZ time], when the Black Sticks play hosts Germany in the second of three matches at the Four Nations tournament.



That tournament begins early on Thursday when they play the Netherlands, with a match against Argentina to follow on Saturday, ahead of the start of their World Cup campaign on July 23.



Black Sticks' Four Nations fixtures

Thursday, July 12, 2am v Netherlands

Friday, July 13, 5.30am v Germany

Saturday, July 14, 9pm v Argentina



Black Sticks' World Cup squad

Stacey Michelsen (c), Madison Doar, Ella Gunson, Brooke Neal (Northland) Sam Harrison, Grace O'Hanlon, Liz Thompson, Lulu Tuilotolava (Auckland), Sam Charlton, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davis, Shiloh Gloyn, Rose Keddell, Amy Robinson, Sally Rutherford (Midlands), Anita McLaren, Kelsey Smith (Capital), Olivia Merry (Canterbury).



Stuff