

England Hockey fans at Lee Valley



Forget the football (only joking – come on England!!), the UK’s 2018 World Cup is less than two weeks away – the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup starts on 21 July.





The opening weekend is set to be a brilliant spectacle featuring all of the World’s top teams. It’s an appropriate start to the best-selling women’s sports event ever in this country.



Session one on Saturday 21 July sees England begin their quest for a medal against India. This match sold out in the 2017 World Cup ballot but we are seeing occasional hand-backs or seats freed up as the stadium build is finished, so the eagle-eyed might still be able to get tickets.



Buy tickets to Saturday 21 July session 1



Session two features the Australia – historically one of the best teams in the World and in the hunt to win the tournament – as well as USA and Ireland – and their loyal fans will certainly create a brilliant atmosphere and a perfect way to spend a Saturday night.



Buy tickets to Saturday 21 July session 2



Sunday sees Argentina begin their campaign in session one – your chance to see a team who’ve consistently won medals at the highest level in recent years. They were runners up at the 2012 Olympics and are the number 3 side in the world.



Buy tickets to Sunday 22 July session 1



It’s a bumper second session on Sunday with reigning World Cup Champions and number one team in the World the Netherlands playing, as well as New Zealand – currently the fourth best team in the World. The Netherlands were the 2012 Olympic Champions, they won the Hockey World Cup on their home turf in 2014, and were runners up to Team GB in 2016 in that memorable Final.



Buy tickets to Sunday 22 July session 2



England Hockey Board Media release