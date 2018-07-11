

Image Taken by Duncolm Sports Photography



GLASGOW, Scotland - July 10, 2018 - The second match of the three-game Atlantic Series between the U.S. Men's National Team and FIH Hero World Ranked No. 23 Scotland commenced Monday night at the Glasgow Hockey Centre. After an early morning practice that focused on outletting and offense, USA gained an early lead and they never relinquished in a 3-1 victory over the Blue Sticks.





USA's sunrise training showed immediate results from the opening whistle. There were no careless mistakes and defense held solid through the first quarter, ending 0-0. For the first time on their Europe Summer Training Tour, USA opened up the scoring in the second quarter. Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) made a lead that got him behind Scotland's defense. Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.) saw the long ball clearly, from just above the 25 yard line. The drive connected with with Cicchi who scored on a reverse shot, not giving Scotland's goalkeeper a chance to react, to give the red, white and blue the 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.



Five minutes later, the Blue Sticks countered and scored off a penalty corner where Timothy Atkins made the drag flick to the inside post, tying the game. Just before halftime, USA regained the lead as Singh saw a lane open up to give Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.) the perfect chance to deflect the ball into the goal making it 2-1 to USA at the break.



The third quarter was a tough battle as Scotland tried to put the pressure on and tie the game. USA's defense was firm all quarter despite numerous threats by the Blue Sticks. Back the other way in the 39th minute, Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) broke down a play, eliminated an attacker and drove the ball directly into the circle on a lead made by Alex Grassi (Brookville, Md.). Grassi trapped it under pressure from his defender, made the turn and got the shot off toward the far post, where Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) was waiting to deflect it into the goal to take a commanding 3-1 advantage. The fourth quarter was full on assault by Scotland, which was neutralized by USA's defensive structure allowing the team their first win of their European trip.



With the series tied at 1-1, the U.S. Men's National Team returns for the final game of the Atlantic Series Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.



USFHA media release