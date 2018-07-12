Ben Somerford







Tasmania and New South Wales have been crowned men’s and women’s national champions respectively at the Under-21 Australian Championships which culminated in Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre on Wednesday.





Tasmania claimed a rare title with a 3-2 shootout victory over Victoria in the men’s gold medal match after the contest had ended 1-1.



New South Wales survived a tense finale to defeat Queensland 2-1 in the women’s gold medal match.



Meanwhile, Victoria claimed the women’s bronze with a 4-2 win over South Australia, while Western Australia won the men’s bronze with a 3-1 victory over ACT, with all states among the final day action.



Tasmania’s men’s triumph was arguably the story of the day, having initially finished bottom of Pool B after three straight losses in the round robin stage.



The Tasmanians enjoyed an exceptional knockout phase, toppling favourites NSW in a shootout in the semi-finals on Sunday, before squeezing past ACT 4-3 in Tuesday’s preliminary finals.



The final was hard fought against Victoria, who had initially finished second in Pool A. The Victorians went ahead in the 19th minute through Nathan Ephraums.







After trailing at half-time, Tasmania won a penalty stroke in the 37th minute, which captain Jack Welch – who was later named Men’s Player of the Championships - converted and scores remained deadlocked upon the full-time whistle.



Victoria took an early lead in the shootout thanks to goalkeeper Ashley Bingle’s good work, but Tasmania converted their final three attempts from Gobindraj Gill, Hayden Beltz and Oliver Smith, to set up the opportunity for victory.



Victoria’s fifth penalty-taker Jonathan Bretherton needed to convert to send the shootout to sudden death with his side trailing 3-2, but he was thwarted by Tasmania keeper Mitchell Nicholson, cuing the celebrations.



In the women’s gold medal match, NSW took a first-quarter lead via captain Abigail Wilson’s shot from a penalty corner.



Queensland hit back in a seesawing third period, with Zoe Smart levelling in the 34th minute before Andrea Gillard scored the eventual winner on the cusp of three-quarter time for the hosts.



Award Winners

U21 Women's Australian Championships

Player of the Tournament: Morgan Mathison (Queensland)

Leading Goal Scorer: Rebecca Greiner (Queensland)

Play The Whistle: Queensland



U21 Men's Australian Championships

Player of the Tournament: Jack Welch (Tasmania)

Leading Goal Scorer: Niranjan Gupte () & Ehren Hazell ()

Play The Whistle: ACT



Hockey Australia media release