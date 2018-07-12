By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: India will pose a big threat in Malaysia’s bid to win the Asian Games hockey gold medal and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





The Asiad gold medallists gain automatic berth to the Olympics and Malaysia last featured in the Olympics 18 years ago in Sydney.



National chief coach Stephen van Huizen said India were the team to beat.



“India are favourites to win. They almost stunned world champions Australia in the final to win the Champions Trophy in Breda (Holland) recently,” said Stephen.



India, ranked sixth in the world, lost 3-1 to world No. 1 Australia in the penalty shootout after both teams played to a 1-1 draw in the regulation time.



“India are ranked higher than us (Malaysia ranked 12) and they will be the team to beat,” said Stephen.



Besides India, Pakistan coached by Dutchman Roelant Oltmans have also improved and Stephen is not ruling them out.



“In the Champions Trophy, Pakistan upset reigning Olympic champions Argentina (4-1) and played well to hold Belgium to a draw (2-2),” said Stephen.



“They have a world-class coach to guide them to the Olympic tickets.



“The other challengers are former Asian champions South Korea, Japan and China. Korea and Japan are always tough teams to beat.



“China will be making their debut in the World Cup (in Bhubaneswar, India from Nov 26 to Dec 16) and they too will put up a strong challenge in the Asian Games,” he said.



Stephen added that defender Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan has withdrawn from the national team due to personal reason.



“He was in the plan for the Asian Games but he decided to opt out and we respect his decision,” said Stephen.



There are 27 players in the training squad and 20 of them will be going to Perth on July 21 to play five friendly matches with the Australian national team.



Stephen will name the final squad of 18 players after the tour in Australia.



The Star of Malaysia