



GLASGOW, Scotland - The final game of the Atlantic Series between the U.S. Men's National Team and FIH Hero World Ranked No. 23 Scotland was a true battle. At the Glasgow Hockey Centre, the Blue Sticks struck first in the 6th minute and it took 40 minutes for a determined USA to equalize the score as the match finished in a 1-1 draw.





Scotland played their full and strongest squad available during this final meeting. In the 6th minute, the Blue Sticks got on the board first through Michael Bremner off a short handed penalty corner and hesitant call. What looked like it could turn into a back and forth game, both teams went into their respective build from the back modes and could not find much on offense. USA was disciplined and worked hard to win the ball back each and every time they lost possession. The halftime score stood at 1-0 in favor of Scotland.



At the end of the third quarter, USA moved the ball quickly from the back, switching over to the right side to find Kei Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany). K. Kaeppeler made a solo run from the 25 yard line into the circle heading for the baseline as his teammates expected him to drop it back to the penalty spot. As he was 3 yards out, Scotland's goalkeeper also anticipated him to cross, giving K. Kaeppeler enough room on the inside post to put the ball in the back of the net, which tied the game 1-1.

The fourth quarter was a battle as each team tried to force the pace in search for the winning goal. USA fought the entire 15 minutes with the end result being a tied game and tied series.



The U.S. Men's National Team have already hit the road on their way to Dublin, Ireland for a two-game series against the Green Machine to finish out their tour. The first match will take place tomorrow, July 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



USFHA media release