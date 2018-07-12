

Shiloh Gloyn was New Zealand's only goal scorer in their 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in Munich this morning. ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks women have lost to the world number ones, the Netherlands 3-1 this morning (NZT) in the opener of the Four Nations Cup.





Meanwhile the Black Sticks men have rectified their heavy loss to Japan earlier this week by toppling the homeside 3-2 in Japan in the dying minutes.



Strike forward Shiloh Gloyn opened the scoring for the women in Munich to give the Black Sticks an early lead, which they held for the first half.



After a solid opening by the women, the Netherlands proved their class and within two minutes into the second half the Dutch equalised through a Caia van Maasakker penalty corner.



The Black Sticks gave away too many opportunities which eventually cost them in the dying stages of the match with the Dutch adding two more late goals.



Assistant coach Sean Dancer said the team worked hard and he was pleased with the first half efforts.



"Unfortunately we let ourselves down in the second half and gave away too much ball and opportunities, which we really can't do against a quality side like the Dutch.



"We now need to re-focus and be prepared for a tough challenge against Germany tomorrow".



They will play host nation Germany, who were beaten 2-1 by Argentina in the earlier match.



In the men's third match against Japan, a late Stephen Jenness field goal clinched the 3-2 win. The Kiwis, coming off a humbling 7-1 loss to Japan two nights before managed to redeem themselves.



After a tight and scoreless first quarter, the Black Sticks struck with two goals in super quick succession, a field goal to Stephen Jenness, then only moments later, a Jared Panchia goal.



The lead was quickly erased however, with Japan immediately striking back with two of their own.



It fell to Black Sticks striker Stephen Jenness to break the deadlock three minutes from full time for his third goal of the tour and snatch a 3-2 win for the visitors.



Coach Darren Smith, it was a pleasing return to form for the team after the disappointment of the previous match.



"Much better performance from the team today. We were in control of the match for large periods and I felt that our passing, movement and ability to hold the ball was much improved. We were also able to limit Japan's threats through our defensive application.



"The other aspect that was impressive is that we lost three players in the first half to injury meaning that we played the entire second half with only three substitutes. Considering the heat, humidity and Japan wanting to play the game at pace we showed some quality and determination to close the game out".



Stuff