



Scotland’s Cameron Golden and Callum MacKenzie have been selected for the GB Men’s Elite Development Programme (EDP) in the upcoming six match tournament held in Belgium. These matches will be played between Saturday 14th July to Saturday 21st July and will see GB face Belgium, India, Netherlands, Ireland and Malaysia.





The GB EDP has been launched as part of a strategic objective during the Tokyo 2020 cycle with the aim of developing medal winning Olympians of the future, with the selected athletes having shown their potential to achieve that during a comprehensive selection process.



A total of 35 players have been chosen for the Men’s GB EDP and, while the programme is not age categorised, it has been designed for athletes aged between 19-23.



The GB EDP will also see a revised coaching structure that will see world-class coaches leading the activity as well as spending time engaging and supporting the domestic and university game, with Jon Bleby announced as the Head Coach of the Men’s GB EDP.



Squad



James Albery (Beeston)

Jacob Draper (Cardiff and Met)

Cameron Golden (Grove Menzieshill)

Callum Mackenzie (Grange)

Tim Nurse (Bath Buccaneers)

James Oates (Canterbury)

Nick Park (Reading)

Josh Pavis (Nottingham University)

Oliver Payne (Durham University)

Matt Ramshaw (Loughborough Students)

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (Loughborough Students)

Peter Scott (Bath Buccaneers)

Rhys Smith (Durham University)

Tom Sorsby (Nottingham University)

Jack Turner (Durham University)

Zach Wallace (Surbiton)

Jack Waller (Durham University)

Eddie Way (Birmingham University)



Scottish Hockey Union media release