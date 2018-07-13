KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s hockey defender Nuraini Abdul Rashid is all pumped up to achieve her best showing at next month’s Asian Games in Jakarta after winning two awards recently.





The 29-year-old Temerloh-born is in high spirits after bagging the Best Player and Top Scorer awards at the World Series in Singapore early this month.



The penalty corner specialist who represented Malaysia since 2007, converted seven penalty corners and two field goals in six matches en route to winning the title for Malaysia.



Nuraini said it was the first time that she had won two individual awards in an international tournament.



“It is a new milestone in my hockey career. Winning two awards has inspired me to play much better in my third Asian Games,” said Nuraini, who has 130 international caps to her credit.



She featured in the 2010 Guangzhou and 2014 Incheon Asian Games and on both occasions, Malaysia finished fifth.



Nuraini said they hoped to go one better by qualifying for the semi-finals in her third Asian Games attempt.



“We stunned world No. 12 Japan (3-2) in the Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae City in South Korea in May to finish fourth (behind champions South Korea, India and China).



“And I believe that we can get the better of Japan again to qualify for the semi-finals in the Asian Games. The draw is not out yet but Japan is likely to be in the same group with us,” said Nuraini.



The world No. 22 Malaysia and nine other teams will feature in the Games.



In preparation for the Asiad, the national team will play in Brisbane on July 20 and take part in five matches against club teams before the final squad of 18 are named.



