



The 2018 Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup is coming to London this summer, and the U.S. Women's National Team are getting ready to take it to the world! We spoke to the players ahead of the event, which takes place between July 21 and August 5 this year, at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (where the London 2012 Olympics were held). It's easy to get to - the nearest London Underground station is Stratford, reachable from Central London via the Jubilee and Central Lines, and the Docklands Light Railway - so get your flag waving arm ready and get out there to support the Americans in London!





During the pool, Team USA will be facing Ireland (July 21, 6pm), then England (July 25, 8pm - Tickets Sold Out) and India (July 29, 5pm). Matches will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport.



Content Courtesy of The American, Britain's #1 American Magazine



USFHA media release