

Emily Beatty scored the only goal of the game in Dublin



Ireland continued their World Cup preparations with a 1-0 win over Chile in the first of the 3 Nations warm-up matches.





Emily Beatty's deft second half finish was enough for the hosts to claim victory in Dublin.



Dalriada forward Katie Mullan was a bright spark throughout and perhaps unlucky not to have marked her 150th international cap with a goal.



Ireland's World Cup campaign gets underway on 21 July in London.



The Green Army were fully deserving of victory in a game in which they were by far the livelier side.



It took until the 43rd minute Beatty to break the deadlock, deflecting Hannah Matthews reverse into the net from inside the circle.



Ireland will face the USA in their World Cup opener before further Pool B games against England and India.



They take on Italy in Pembroke on Saturday in their next 3 Nations match.



BBC Sport