Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Go Hockey banner

Ireland 1-0 Chile

Published on Friday, 13 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments


Emily Beatty scored the only goal of the game in Dublin

Ireland continued their World Cup preparations with a 1-0 win over Chile in the first of the 3 Nations warm-up matches.



Emily Beatty's deft second half finish was enough for the hosts to claim victory in Dublin.

Dalriada forward Katie Mullan was a bright spark throughout and perhaps unlucky not to have marked her 150th international cap with a goal.

Ireland's World Cup campaign gets underway on 21 July in London.

The Green Army were fully deserving of victory in a game in which they were by far the livelier side.

It took until the 43rd minute Beatty to break the deadlock, deflecting Hannah Matthews reverse into the net from inside the circle.

Ireland will face the USA in their World Cup opener before further Pool B games against England and India.

They take on Italy in Pembroke on Saturday in their next 3 Nations match.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.