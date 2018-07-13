



Ireland eased to a facile 5-1 win over USA at Belfield with John Bessell taking the coaching role for the night with two goals in the first 66 seconds setting up the success.





The Australian joined the set-up earlier in 2018 as one of three assistants to Craig Fulton. With Jonny Caren with the Irish Under-23 side in Antwerp and Kai de Jager unavailable, he leads the side for this series against a seriously out-gunned visiting side.



It was 2-0 within just 66 seconds with Sean Murray guiding in a penalty corner and Eugene Magee credited with the final touch from a baseline run.



The US looked set to be over-run but did hold out for the remainder of the first quarter. Jeremy Duncan added a quality third in the 17th minute from Matthew Nelson’s brilliant ball across and Magee added a second from a clever dummied corner move, flicking through the defences of Jonathan Klages.



Paul Singh got one back before half-time but Michael Robson wheeled away to score an excellent fifth to make it 5-1. The second tie takes place on Friday evening at 7pm in Pembroke.



Men’s international test match

Ireland 5 (E Magee 2, S Murray, J Duncan, M Robson)

USA 1 (P Singh)



Ireland: D Fitzgerald, J Bell, S O’Connor, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, J McKee, M Robson, P Gleghorne, J Duncan, S Loughrey

Subs: M Nelson, A Sothern, D Walsh, S Cole, L Madeley



USA: J Klages, P Harris, A Grassi, W Holt, A Dhadwal, T Barratt, P Singh, S Cicchi, J Orozco, A Kaeppeler, M Gandhi

Subs: K Barber, K Kaeppler, C de Angelis, J Kentwell



The Hook