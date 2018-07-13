

Striker Olivia Merry brought up her 200th cap for New Zealand in their win over Germany at the Four Nations warm-up event. DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks women celebrated Olivia Merry's 200th test in style overcoming hosts Germany 3-2 at the warm-up Four Nations Cup in Munich on Friday (NZT).





New Zealand are using the event as preparation for their World Cup campaign in London, which begins against Belgium on July 23. Victory was extra sweet with Canterbury striker Merry, who debuted in 2012, joining a select club to have reached 200 caps for the Black Sticks women.



It was a flurry of early goals to start the match with Shiloh Gloyn scoring after two minutes with a sharply taken tap-in as she reacted first from a penalty corner rebound.





Shiloh Gloyn opened the scoring for the Black Sticks women in their 3-2 Four Nations win over Germany. Mark Kolbe



Barely a minute later Germany were on the board. After some quality ball movement caught the Black Sticks defence out, Lisa Altenberger struck a field goal from close range to level the score.



The Black Sticks struck next after 23 minutes with a penalty corner goal to Brooke Neal, who scored with a rocket drag flick right in the corner.



Amy Robinson, fresh from her 50th appearance on Thursday (NZT) against the Dutch, made it 3-1 to the Kiwis in the 26th minute with a nicely taken goal.



Stacey Michelsen dribbled forward and fired an inch perfect pass, splitting open the German defence to Robinson free on the edge of the circle, who scored with a sweetly taken reverse stick chip over the advancing keeper.



With the Black Sticks ahead 3-1 at halftime it was a tense second half as the hosts fought their way back into the match. A well worked team goal after 33 minutes by star German striker Marie Mavers made for a tight finish.



"It was good to hold on and get the result, Germany pushed us right to the end", said New Zealand assistant coach Sean Dancer.



"We played some good counter-attack hockey and scored some good goals. And of course it was special to get the win for Olivia [Merry] on her 200th".



New Zealand's final match at the Four Nations tournament is against Argentina on Saturday night NZT (9pm start).



AT A GLANCE:



New Zealand 3 (Shiloh Gloyn 2', Brooke Neal 23', Amy Robinson 26') Germany 2 (Lisa Altenberger 3', Marie Mavers 33')



Stuff