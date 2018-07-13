

Olivia Merry in action on her 200th appearance for the Vantage Black Sticks, in their 3-2 win over Germany. Photo: www.worldsportpics.com



Shiloh Gloyn grabbed her second goal of the tournament as the Vantage Black Sticks Women won 3-2 over host nation Germany at the real Four Nations Cup, in Grunwald, Munich overnight.





It was a flurry of early goals to start the match, with Shiloh Gloyn scoring after only 2 minutes, with a sharply taken tap in as she reacted first from a penalty corner rebound, to give the Kiwi side an early lead.



Barely a minute later Germany were on the board. After some quality ball movement caught the Black Sticks defence out, Lisa Altenberger struck a timely field goal from close range to level the scores.



The vocal local crowd was entertained as an exciting game of two different styles unfolded. But it was the Black Sticks who struck next, after 23 minutes, with a penalty corner goal to Brooke Neal who scoed with a rocket drag flick right in the corner.



Amy Robinson, fresh from her 50th appearance yesterday against the Dutch, made it 3-1 to the Kiwis in the 26th minute, with a nicely taken goal. Stacey Michelsen dribbled forward and fired an inch perfect pass, splitting open the German defence, to Robinson free on the edge of the circle, who scored with a sweetly taken reverse stick chip over the advancing keeper.



With the Vantage Black Sticks ahead 3-1 at half time it was a tense 2nd half as the local side fought their way back into the match. A well worked team goal after 33 minutes by star German striker Marie Mavers, made for a tight finish.



The New Zealanders, stayed the course and held on for a deserved 3-2 win, in what was Olivia Merry's 200th cap for her country.



"It was good to hold on and get the result today, Germany pushed us right to the end", said Assistant Coach Sean Dancer.



"We played some good counter attack hockey and scored some good goals. And of course it was special to get the win for Olivia on her 200th".



The Vantage Black Sticks Women will play their final game of the real Four Nations Cup, when they take on Argentina, who were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands in today's earlier match, on Saturday night at 9pm NZ time. Host Germany will play the Netherlands in the earlier game.



Matches are being live streamed at http://sportdeutschland.tv/



Watch a full replay of the match HERE



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS: 3 (Shiloh Gloyn 2', Brooke Neal 23', Amy Robinson 26')

GERMANY: 2 (Lisa Altenberger 3', Marie Mavers 33')



Half Time: NZ 3-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release