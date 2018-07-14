The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has extended its partnership with AltiusRT until the end of 2019, ensuring all international hockey data will continue to be captured through a consistent and safe database system.





The extension sees a continuation of the partnership which first began in 2013. Since then, extensive data has been collected from international hockey matches through their products, which include their flagship Realtime Capture System used to provide the FIH’s Tournament Management System (TMS).



Their service has provided the sport with a reliable and efficient tool that captures data from international hockey matches and disseminates it to various platforms, including the FIH website, social media and broadcast partners. As a result, AltiusRT has played an important role in growing the sport’s fans through the provision of such data.



Speaking about this, FIH Chief Executive Officer Thierry Weil said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with AltiusRT. With more than 1,200 matches taking place each year, the amount of data being captured is huge, therefore it was important that we continued with a partner that we trust.”



He continued: “With an increasing demand for data, whether through social media or in our broadcasts, our data capture provider will play an important role in keeping our fans updated with the latest results and in preserving our sports historical records. With some extremely high profile competitions on the horizon, including the FIH Pro League and the Hockey Series, it is important that we capitalise on data in order to bring our sport to life.”



Hari Kant, President of AltiusRT, added: “We have worked with the FIH to provide the exact features needed to make hockey statistics come alive. We look forward to building on our productive relationship as we move towards some incredibly exciting events coming up over the next two years.”



To find out more about AltiusRT, visit their website: https://altiusrt.com.



