



Scotland internationalists Laura Swanson, Charlotte Watson and Millie Brown have been selected for the GB Elite Development Programme (EDP) squad competing in a 6-nations tournament in Belgium.





GB will face Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada over the course of the tournament with the first game being played on Saturday.



Scotland U21 Head Coach and Scotland women Assistant Coach, Neil Menzies, is also with the 6-nations squad over in Belgium as Assistant Coach.



The GB EDP was launched as part of a strategic objective during the Tokyo 2020 cycle with the aim of developing medal winning Olympians of the future, with the selected athletes having shown their potential to achieve that during a comprehensive selection process.



Six Scottish players overall have been selected for the GB Elite Development Programme.



The GB EDP will also see a revised coaching structure with world-class coaches leading the activity as well as spending time engaging and supporting the domestic and university game.



While the GB EDP is not age categorised, it has been designed for players aged between 19-23. A total of 36 players have been selected for the women’s GB EDP and there is a strong Scottish representation.



Matches:



Sat 14 July:



GB vs Belgium (16.30)



Sun 15 July:



GB vs India (13.30)



Tue 17 July:



GB vs Netherlands (15.00)



Wed 18 July:



GB vs Ireland (12.00)



Fri 20 July:



GB vs Canada (10.30)



Sat 21 July:



Placing matches



NAME CLUB



Beth Bingham Holcombe

Louisa Bray (GK) Durham University

Millie Brown Clydesdale Western

Esme Burge Nottingham University

Tess Howard Durham University

Holly Hunt Birmingham University

Lucy Millington Loughborough University

Charlotte Childs Durham University

Holly Munro Birmingham University

Lizzie Neal Loughborough University

Miriam Pritchard (GK) Loughborough University

Lottie Ross Nottingham University

Erica Sanders Birmingham University

Eloise Stenner Nottingham University

Laura Swanson Edinburgh University

Emma Trunks Holcombe

Charlotte Watson Dundee Wanderers

Alice Wills Birmingham University



Staff

Paul Revington (10-12 July – non-resident) Head Coach

Hannah Macleod Head Coach

Neil Menzies Assistant Coach

Sam Beveridge Team Manager

Lynn Booth Physiotherapist

Keith Stone Performance Analyst



Scottish Hockey Union media release