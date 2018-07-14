Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Swanson, Watson and Brown selected for GB Women EDP 6-nations

Published on Saturday, 14 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 15
Scotland internationalists Laura Swanson, Charlotte Watson and Millie Brown have been selected for the GB Elite Development Programme (EDP) squad competing in a 6-nations tournament in Belgium.



GB will face Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada over the course of the tournament with the first game being played on Saturday.

Scotland U21 Head Coach and Scotland women Assistant Coach, Neil Menzies, is also with the 6-nations squad over in Belgium as Assistant Coach.

The GB EDP was launched as part of a strategic objective during the Tokyo 2020 cycle with the aim of developing medal winning Olympians of the future, with the selected athletes having shown their potential to achieve that during a comprehensive selection process.

Six Scottish players overall have been selected for the GB Elite Development Programme.

The GB EDP will also see a revised coaching structure with world-class coaches leading the activity as well as spending time engaging and supporting the domestic and university game.

While the GB EDP is not age categorised, it has been designed for players aged between 19-23. A total of 36 players have been selected for the women’s GB EDP and there is a strong Scottish representation.
 
Matches:

Sat 14 July:

GB vs Belgium (16.30)

Sun 15 July:

GB vs India (13.30)

Tue 17 July:

GB vs Netherlands (15.00)

Wed 18 July:

GB vs Ireland (12.00)

Fri 20 July:

GB vs Canada (10.30)

Sat 21 July:

Placing matches

NAME     CLUB
   
Beth Bingham     Holcombe
Louisa Bray (GK)     Durham University
Millie Brown     Clydesdale Western
Esme Burge     Nottingham University
Tess Howard     Durham University
Holly Hunt     Birmingham University
Lucy Millington     Loughborough University
Charlotte Childs     Durham University
Holly Munro     Birmingham University
Lizzie Neal     Loughborough University
Miriam Pritchard (GK)     Loughborough University
Lottie Ross     Nottingham University
Erica Sanders     Birmingham University
Eloise Stenner     Nottingham University
Laura Swanson     Edinburgh University
Emma Trunks     Holcombe
Charlotte Watson     Dundee Wanderers
Alice Wills     Birmingham University
   
Staff    
Paul Revington (10-12 July – non-resident)     Head Coach
Hannah Macleod     Head Coach
Neil Menzies     Assistant Coach
Sam Beveridge     Team Manager
Lynn Booth     Physiotherapist
Keith Stone     Performance Analyst

Scottish Hockey Union media release

