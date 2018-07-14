Swanson, Watson and Brown selected for GB Women EDP 6-nations
Scotland internationalists Laura Swanson, Charlotte Watson and Millie Brown have been selected for the GB Elite Development Programme (EDP) squad competing in a 6-nations tournament in Belgium.
GB will face Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada over the course of the tournament with the first game being played on Saturday.
Scotland U21 Head Coach and Scotland women Assistant Coach, Neil Menzies, is also with the 6-nations squad over in Belgium as Assistant Coach.
The GB EDP was launched as part of a strategic objective during the Tokyo 2020 cycle with the aim of developing medal winning Olympians of the future, with the selected athletes having shown their potential to achieve that during a comprehensive selection process.
Six Scottish players overall have been selected for the GB Elite Development Programme.
The GB EDP will also see a revised coaching structure with world-class coaches leading the activity as well as spending time engaging and supporting the domestic and university game.
While the GB EDP is not age categorised, it has been designed for players aged between 19-23. A total of 36 players have been selected for the women’s GB EDP and there is a strong Scottish representation.
Matches:
Sat 14 July:
GB vs Belgium (16.30)
Sun 15 July:
GB vs India (13.30)
Tue 17 July:
GB vs Netherlands (15.00)
Wed 18 July:
GB vs Ireland (12.00)
Fri 20 July:
GB vs Canada (10.30)
Sat 21 July:
Placing matches
NAME CLUB
Beth Bingham Holcombe
Louisa Bray (GK) Durham University
Millie Brown Clydesdale Western
Esme Burge Nottingham University
Tess Howard Durham University
Holly Hunt Birmingham University
Lucy Millington Loughborough University
Charlotte Childs Durham University
Holly Munro Birmingham University
Lizzie Neal Loughborough University
Miriam Pritchard (GK) Loughborough University
Lottie Ross Nottingham University
Erica Sanders Birmingham University
Eloise Stenner Nottingham University
Laura Swanson Edinburgh University
Emma Trunks Holcombe
Charlotte Watson Dundee Wanderers
Alice Wills Birmingham University
Staff
Paul Revington (10-12 July – non-resident) Head Coach
Hannah Macleod Head Coach
Neil Menzies Assistant Coach
Sam Beveridge Team Manager
Lynn Booth Physiotherapist
Keith Stone Performance Analyst
Scottish Hockey Union media release