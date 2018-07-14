Nigel Simon





Coach Darren Cowie, right, an his Shandy Carib Magnolias women’s hockey team pose for a team photo after beating Malvern 5-0 in their T&T Hockey Board Championship Division match at the National Hockey Centre, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua, on Tuesday night to claim the league crown. PICTURE SEAN OLTON



Shandy Carib Magnolias and Defence Force were crowned new champions in the abbreviated T&T Hockey Board Women and Men Championship Divisions League competition which concluded at the National Hockey Centre, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua, earlier this week.





The women’s title race came down to goal-difference as Shandy Carib Magnolias secured a much-needed win, 5-0 over rivals Malvern to claim the title on Tuesday night on goal-difference.



USA-based Brianna Govia scored a pair of goals for Magnolias in the 33rd and 43rd minutes while Savannah De Freitas, her sister Shaniah De Freitas, and Samantha Olton, all national women’s team’s players got the goals.



With the win, Magnolias ended with 19 points from eight matches, level with Malvern, but with a superior goal difference of plus-26 to plus-13 to dethrone Paragon, winners of the last league competition in 2016.



Two days earlier on July 8, the Malvernites had put themselves in the driver’s seat for the title with an entertaining 4-2 defeat of the same Magnolias led by a double from Daniella Martin, in the 43rd and 51st.



Andrea Jackson and Krizia Layne got the others for Malvern while Savannah De Freitas netted both Magnolias items.



However, just needing a point on Tuesday night, Malvern had its worse performance of the season, and first defeat as well.



In the Men’s Championship Division, Defence Force completed the season unbeaten in six matches for 14 points, one ahead of Malvern while Petrotrin, champions in 2015 and 2016, ended third with one.



Results



July 10

Women’s Championship

SC Magnolias 5 (Brianna Govia 33rd, 43rd, Savannah De Freitas 9th, Shaniah De Freitas 25th, Samantha Olton 43rd) vs Malvern 0



July 8

Women’s Championship

Malvern 4 (Daniella Martin 43rd, 51st, Andrea Jackson 11th, Krizia Layne 30th) vs SC Magnolias 2 (Savannah De Freitas 26th, 35th)



Trinity Men

Malvern 2 (Aidan Marcano 27th, Jonathan Warren 55th) vs Carib 1 (Joshua Gibson 43rd)



July 7

Trinity Men

Paragon 3 (Gerron Frank 12th, Salim Clapman 46th, Keston Paul 56th) vs Carib 1 (Joshua Gibson 60th)



Trinity Women

Paragon 2 (Jhania Gajadhar 7th, Harmony O’Brian 34th) vs SC Magnolias 0



The Trinidad Guardian