Dinamo Elektrostal are in good shape to finally break Dinamo Kazan’s stranglehold on the Russian title as the league takes its summer break.





They have 14 wins and one draw out of 15 so far in the campaign, putting them five points clear of Kazan with the rest of the pack a long way back.



In their back to back series in May, the two sides shared a cracking 5-5 draw with Kazan winning a shoot-out for a bonus point.



In the second meeting, Elektrostal won 4-3 with Georgii Arusiia scoring the winning goal just a couple of minutes from the end despite having trailed 3-1.



In Kazan, Elektrostal also picked up a 4-3 success, Almaz Kurbanov got a late winner once again in the victory. A week later, the Moscow club won 13-3 against Tana to complete their first half of the season in great shape.



The season starts back up again August 8th and will run through until mid-October with each of the six clubs facing each other two times.



