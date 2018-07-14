By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Friday announced that Malaysia has won the bid to host the Hockey Series Finals at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on April 23-May 1.





This opens another door for Malaysia to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but its a tougher route compared to winning the Asian Games gold medal in Jakarta.



For, Malaysia must play in the final of the Hockey Series Final to qualify for the Olympic Qualification -- a stage that decides the last six or seven slots, depending on if Japan wins the Asian Games gold.



"The Asian Games gold medal will remain our primary target as it's also a Podium Programme requirement and we have been planning for it for a long time.



"But still, hosting the Hockey Series Finals opens another 'in case' door for us and hosting it has many benefits," said Malaysian coach Stephen van Huizen.



The FIH wrote: "Hockey Series Finals marks the return of FIH competition to the passionate hockey nation for the first time since the Men’s Champions Challenge in 2014.



"With vast experience in hosting major international events at some of the world’s best hockey stadiums, including the annual Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and Sultan of Johor Cup, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation know how to deliver successful global events."



van Huizens said: "Playing at Bukit Jalil will give us an added confidence, as well as not having to worry about food and weather accalimatation."



At the Asian Games, Malaysia's chances all depend on the grouping, which the Asian Hockey Federation have yet to release.



In the men's tournament, the qualifiers are hosts Indonesia, India, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, China, Japan, Oman, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Taiwan.



There are only 10 teams in the women's event and they are hosts Indonesia, South Korea, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Kazakhstan.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey