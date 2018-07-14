By Saiful Affendy Sapran



KUALA LUMPUR: Promising player Kirandeep Kaur is ready to fight for a slot in the Jakarta Asian Games, even though she knows it will not be easy.





She will only turn 15 on July 22, but showed promise at the Hockey Series Open in Singapore earlier in the month, and even scored a goal in the final where Malaysia hammered Thailand 6-0.



National women's coach K. Dharmaraj is willing to give her a break as he had said that he might include her in the Australia Tour starting on July 21.



It will be the coaches' final selection for the Asian Games.



"If I am selected for the Australian Tour it would be a dream come true because I will get closer to playing in the Asian Games.



"But even if I am not selected this time, I will keep trying for future tournaments."



Kirandeep said the experience of playing in Singapore was an eye-opener, even though she was nervous during the early matches.



"I was nervous at the beginning and so could not score any goals until I settled down in the final match against Thailand. That goal really means much to me, and my hockey career."



Dharmaraj had made an out-of-the-box selection when he named a 14-year-old for the Singapore tournament, but his gamble paid off and now, Kirandeep might even help Malaysia in the Asian Games.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey