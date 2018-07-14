By The Hockey Paper





Luciana Aymar (c) Andy Smith



A film dedicated to Argentinian field hockey great Luciana Aymar will air on Netflix from July 16.





“Lucha, jugar con lo imposible“, translated as ‘To play with the impossible’ first premiered in Argentina cinemas two years ago.



The documentary tells the story of her rise to the top as she became regarded as one of the best female players of all time.



“When I was nine years old, when I started playing in the Fisherton Club, I did not imagine that I could get where I came from,” she said of the film.



“I postponed things and did crazy things for the love of this sport and it’s nice to see them reflected in this movie. It’s a dream come true.”



The film was directed by Ana Quirog, who documented her rise to become eight times world player of the year, as well as a two-time World Cup winner.



It is not yet known whether the documentary will be subtitled and be available to view on Netflix English-speaking platforms.



The film is released just one week before Argentina attempt to regain the World Cup title from Dutch hands after Aymar propelled the South American nation to glory in 2010 on home soil.



