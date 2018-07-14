

Sally Munday



‘The eyes of the country will be on us and I know we’re going to smash it out the park.’





England Hockey CEO Sally Munday is backing her team to host the best ever Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup...



"I wouldn’t want to be on any other team… I know we have an awesome team and we are going to deliver an amazing World Cup.



A World Cup happens once every four years, a home World Cup comes around once in a lifetime. This is really special!



I’m feeling two emotions at the moment, the first being really, really excited - we’re hosting the World Cup! I’m down the pub on a Friday saying ‘We’re hosting the World Cup!’ and people get excited because I’m excited.



If I’m honest I’m also a little nervous because we’re doing things we haven’t done before; two site venues, doubling the size of stadium, delivering the biggest event in the FIH calendar.



There are lots of things that are new and that makes me nervous because we haven’t tested them - this is the fourth major event we’ve hosted in four years, but there are things we haven’t tested.



Whilst I’m nervous, it’s that good nervous energy. It’s like in a team sport, just before the big game – the really big game – and you’re sat in the changing room before the game and you’re thinking about the opposition, about their team and they’ve got ‘Billy Boggs’ and Jimmy Smith’ and thinking about the great players they’ve got… And then you look around your changing room, you look at your team, the team around you that all worked together to get you to this moment, and you think, I don’t care who they’ve got, my team’s better!



Whilst I’m nervous, I look round my changing room, I look at my team – the people that are doing stuff to make this event happen – and I wouldn’t want to be on any other team and my nerves are abated because I know we have an awesome team and we are going to deliver an amazing world cup.



In two weeks’ time the eyes of world hockey are going to be on us, the eyes of British sport are going to be on us.



The eyes of the country will be on us and I know we’re going to smash it out of the park!"



England Hockey Board Media release