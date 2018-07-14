Now FIH write off Belgium-Spain’s play-off match for berth in SF (1978) in Women World Cup records
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
It is pity that FIH media kit on tournaments has blunders in statistics. In fact their media team has been consistent in making statistics mistakes in every tournament, which I have been correcting by overview of my records compiled over decades.
Till 1980 it was a rule that if two or more teams are tied in points after completion of pool matches. Then there will be playoff match between rank 2 and 3 in pool. In 1978 Madrid World Cup, hosts Spain was tied at 4 points each with Belgium. In play off (played on Sept 22,1978) Belgium beat Spain 2-0 for entry in SF. Ultimately Belgium shared Bronze medal in 1978 with Argentina as bad light prevented the tie breaker.
FIH media kit shows total 535 matches (page 53), whereas 536 match played so far. There is lot of discrepancies in total goals scored. Media kit shows 1700 (missing 89 goals scored in 1974 World Cup, few results have written wrongly in 1976, 1978) against 1796 goals scored so far.
In inaugural World Cup, Dutch Nel van Kollenburg scored the title winning goal in extra time against Las Leonas. Argentina beat India ladies in SF; India topped the pool, but finished 4th in the tournament.
For hockey fans over the World, at a glance table from my record book is given below on Women World Cup:
Women World Cup: At a glance
by B.G.Joshi (India)
|
Year
|
Venue
|
Total Teams
|
Winner
|
Captain
|
Matches Played
|
Goals Scored
|
1974
|
Mandelieu
|
10
|
Netherlands
|
Wilma Koopman
|
29
|
89
|
1976
|
Berlin
|
11
|
Germany*
|
Birgit Hagen
|
35
|
126
|
1978
|
Madrid
|
10
|
Netherlands
|
Sophie von Weiler
|
30
|
97
|
1981
|
Buenos Aires
|
12
|
Germany*
|
Birgit Hagen
|
42
|
153
|
1983
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
12
|
Netherlands
|
Marjolein Eijsvogel
|
42
|
119
|
1986
|
Amsterdam
|
12
|
Netherlands
|
Carina Benninga
|
42
|
151
|
1990
|
Sydney
|
12
|
Netherlands
|
Carina Benninga
|
42
|
113
|
1994
|
Dublin
|
12
|
Australia
|
Rechelle Hawkes
|
42
|
102
|
1998
|
Utrecht
|
12
|
Australia
|
Rechelle Hawkes
|
42
|
184
|
2002
|
Perth
|
16
|
Argentina
|
Karina Masotta
|
72
|
247
|
2006
|
Madrid
|
12
|
Netherlands
|
Minke Booije
|
42
|
116
|
2010
|
Rosario
|
12
|
Argentina
|
Luciana Aymar
|
38
|
153
|
2014
|
Hague
|
12
|
Netherlands
|
Maartje Paumen
|
38
|
146
|
13
|
Total
|
27*
|
4
|
10
|
536
|
1796
Note:* FRG (West Germany) records merged in Germany
