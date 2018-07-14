Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Now FIH write off Belgium-Spain’s play-off match for berth in SF (1978) in Women World Cup records

Published on Saturday, 14 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 20
By   B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

It is pity that FIH media kit on tournaments has blunders in statistics. In fact their media team has been consistent in making statistics mistakes in every tournament, which I have been correcting  by overview of my records compiled over decades.



Till 1980 it was a rule that if two or more teams are tied in points after completion of pool matches. Then there will be playoff match between rank 2 and 3 in pool. In 1978 Madrid World Cup, hosts Spain was tied at 4 points each with Belgium. In play off (played on Sept 22,1978) Belgium beat Spain 2-0 for entry in SF. Ultimately Belgium shared Bronze medal in 1978 with Argentina as bad light prevented the tie breaker.

FIH media kit shows total 535 matches (page 53), whereas 536 match played so far. There is lot of discrepancies in total goals scored. Media kit shows 1700 (missing 89 goals scored in 1974 World Cup, few results have written wrongly in 1976, 1978) against 1796 goals scored so far.

In inaugural World Cup, Dutch Nel van Kollenburg scored the title winning goal in extra time against Las Leonas. Argentina beat India ladies in SF; India topped the pool, but finished 4th in the tournament.

For hockey fans over the World, at a glance table from my record book is given below on Women World Cup:

Women World Cup:  At a glance
by B.G.Joshi (India)

Year

Venue

Total Teams

Winner

Captain

Matches Played

Goals Scored

1974

Mandelieu

10

Netherlands

Wilma Koopman

29

89

1976

Berlin

11

Germany*

Birgit Hagen

35

126

1978

Madrid

10

Netherlands

Sophie von Weiler

30

97

1981

Buenos Aires

12

Germany*

Birgit Hagen

42

153

1983

Kuala Lumpur

12

Netherlands

Marjolein Eijsvogel

42

119

1986

Amsterdam

12

Netherlands

Carina Benninga

42

151

1990

Sydney

12

Netherlands

Carina Benninga

42

113

1994

Dublin

12

Australia

Rechelle Hawkes

42

102

1998

Utrecht

12

Australia

Rechelle Hawkes

42

184

2002

Perth

16

Argentina

Karina Masotta

72

247

2006

Madrid

12

Netherlands

Minke Booije

42

116

2010

Rosario

12

Argentina

Luciana Aymar

38

153

2014

Hague

12

Netherlands

Maartje Paumen

38

146

13

Total

27*

4

10

536

1796

 Note:* FRG (West Germany) records merged in Germany

