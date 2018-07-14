By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



It is pity that FIH media kit on tournaments has blunders in statistics. In fact their media team has been consistent in making statistics mistakes in every tournament, which I have been correcting by overview of my records compiled over decades.





Till 1980 it was a rule that if two or more teams are tied in points after completion of pool matches. Then there will be playoff match between rank 2 and 3 in pool. In 1978 Madrid World Cup, hosts Spain was tied at 4 points each with Belgium. In play off (played on Sept 22,1978) Belgium beat Spain 2-0 for entry in SF. Ultimately Belgium shared Bronze medal in 1978 with Argentina as bad light prevented the tie breaker.



FIH media kit shows total 535 matches (page 53), whereas 536 match played so far. There is lot of discrepancies in total goals scored. Media kit shows 1700 (missing 89 goals scored in 1974 World Cup, few results have written wrongly in 1976, 1978) against 1796 goals scored so far.



In inaugural World Cup, Dutch Nel van Kollenburg scored the title winning goal in extra time against Las Leonas. Argentina beat India ladies in SF; India topped the pool, but finished 4th in the tournament.



For hockey fans over the World, at a glance table from my record book is given below on Women World Cup:



Women World Cup: At a glance

by B.G.Joshi (India)

Year Venue Total Teams Winner Captain Matches Played Goals Scored 1974 Mandelieu 10 Netherlands Wilma Koopman 29 89 1976 Berlin 11 Germany* Birgit Hagen 35 126 1978 Madrid 10 Netherlands Sophie von Weiler 30 97 1981 Buenos Aires 12 Germany* Birgit Hagen 42 153 1983 Kuala Lumpur 12 Netherlands Marjolein Eijsvogel 42 119 1986 Amsterdam 12 Netherlands Carina Benninga 42 151 1990 Sydney 12 Netherlands Carina Benninga 42 113 1994 Dublin 12 Australia Rechelle Hawkes 42 102 1998 Utrecht 12 Australia Rechelle Hawkes 42 184 2002 Perth 16 Argentina Karina Masotta 72 247 2006 Madrid 12 Netherlands Minke Booije 42 116 2010 Rosario 12 Argentina Luciana Aymar 38 153 2014 Hague 12 Netherlands Maartje Paumen 38 146 13 Total 27* 4 10 536 1796

Note:* FRG (West Germany) records merged in Germany



Fieldhockey.com