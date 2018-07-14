By Tristan Urry





Photo: Tristan Urry



Canada started strong when Steph Norlander scored the first goal about eleven minutes into the first quarter. Brie Stairs followed when her ball found the back of the net less than two minutes later.





“We were trying out a new press, and it worked really well for us as we put two in the net during the first quarter. It was really hot out there but we were able to come through and play hard to win the game despite the immense heat” said Canadas number five defense and midfield player, Allison Lee.



Spains Berta Bonastre scored approximately five minutes into the second quarter. Begoña Garcia followed her teammate and scored during the last two minutes of the second quarter. That brought the two teams to a 2-2 score increasing the pressure for the last two quarters.



“Today’s game was really strong, we scored the first two goals and then I think we drew back a little bit so Spain fought back and put two in the net. We really fought hard to put one more in the net during the last quarter,” said Canadas number 24 striker, Caashia Karrington.



Holly Stewart scored the final game-winning point for Canada about seven minutes into the fourth quarter on a field goal.



Team captain Kate Wright said “This game really showed that we have improved at adapting on the fly which is something we hadn’t done enough of previously. We really believed and dug deep with a great defense and pulled through with a 3-2 win. I think Spain is going to come out hard during our next match. Spain has a lot of pride and they are a really great team so we’re going to have to prepare for a big battle,”.



The next match begins at 7 pm Saturday afternoon and another one occurs at 12 pm Monday. These are the last two games of Canadas European summer tour.



“Our team has been able to work with some really great specialist coaches that Giles brought in to refine their skills during our time in Europe and it certainly shows. Our technical abilities have improved and I believe it will continue to do so.



We’ve won our last three games and the girls had great results against South Africa and Holland so I think we will try hard to keep that tree during the last leg of our tour,” said Wright.



Field Hockey Canada Women's Team media release