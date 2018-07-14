It wasn’t quite the goal frenzy of yesterday’s match but nonetheless Ireland still looked comfortable for much of the fixture. John McKee picked up a long pass from Paul Gleghorne and darted along the baseline but his shot went into the side netting. Stuart Loughrey followed up with an equally pin-point pass across the circle to Shane O’Donoghue but his reverse strike went inches past the post. Kei Kaeppler was a creative spark for the USA and broke into the circle and drew a good close range save from Jamie Carr. 3 penalty corners for the Green Machine broke the deadlock when O’Donoghue rifled the ball low into the corner to get his side off the mark.





The second half evened out in terms of possession and chances but it was Ireland who came closest first when O’Donoghue saw his reverse strike well saved by Jonathan Klages. Sean Murray then got himself free from his marker in the circle but his shot skimmed past the post. Credit goes to America as their first goal was superb; Kei Kaeppler picked up the ball at the top of the circle and sent a volley on the reverse into the top corner. Ireland pulled Mark Ingram from their goal and opted for a kicking back but the move didn’t pay off when American won their first penalty corner of the game. William Holt got his side the winner in the dying minutes when he picked up the initial PC drag deflection and fired into the open goal.



UCD, Dublin



Ireland 1 (O’Donoghue)

USA 2 (Kaeppler, Holt)



Starting: J Carr, L Madeley, M Nelson, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, M Darling, P Gleghorne, J Duncan, L Cole, S Loughrey



Subs: J Bell (Captain), S O’Connor, J McKee, O Magee, D Walsh, M Ingram, S Cole



Irish Hockey Association media release