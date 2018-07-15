Battle of Ontario and Battle BC upcoming in U15 girls division semifinals







With a 4-0 record and a +13 goal differential, it’s safe to say Ontario West is favoured to punch their ticket to the U15 girls division finals. But head coach, Michelle Turley, said the team is not getting ahead of themselves.





“We’re not looking too far ahead,” she said. “We’re going to take one game at a time. Right now, we’re just thinking about the semis.”



Turley, an experienced coach at the provincial and collegiate level, said the team is made up primarily of three separate clubs in the Kitchener/Waterloo area. For her it was about ensuring the off-field connection and encouraging complete team play.



“We’re a team that connects very well off the field. And I think that translates really well to on-field success,” she said.



Turley has plenty of podium experience as a coach at this tournament in the past. Her goal is to encourage complete team play and she hopes to get back on the podium again this year.



Standing in Ontario West’s way is provincial rival Ontario Central. Central’s route to the semis wasn’t quite as smooth. They played the BC Stags to a 1-1 draw, offed PEI and, with thanks to Alberta for playing spoiler, had a date with the BC Rams this evening to decide top spot in pool A. The BC Rams had control early and beat Central 2-1 setting up a BC/BC semi on one side and an ONT/ONT battle on the other.



Vince Mascarenhas is the head coach of Ontario Central and he said his young squad has made dramatic improvements every game and is looking forward to a provincial semi-final duel tomorrow morning. With only four returners from last season, Mascarenhas said the team has grown in confidence and is hungrier than ever for tomorrow’s match.



“The two teams are almost neck and neck and both teams will be fighting for a spot in the finals,” he said. “It’s a big stage for our girls. But they are ready for it.”



On the BC side of the bracket, the undefeated BC Rams have looked like the most polished team at the event. They are sitting in top spot and have booked a match with the BC Lions in the semis. This is a rematch that 14-year-old Brooke McCusker has been looking forward to since June when the two teams tied at the India Club tournament in BC.



“We played them in our first game of the season and tied them,” she said. “We really pumped up for the game. I think we are a team that can go far and do really well.”



McCusker, who is representing BC in her second nationals, said the Ram’s on and off-field chemistry has made the season fun and successful.



“Our communication on and off the field is really good. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we really trust one another.”



The connection and trust on the field has shined through in the BC Rams’ dominant pool-play performances. The team is undefeated and looking to book a date with an Ontario squad yet to be determined. Women’s semis go simultaneously at 11:25am EDT.











First U15 boys quarterfinal matchup sees Alberta and USA in a definitive match as group stages wrap up



Competition for the U15 boys resumed today as Quebec 1 and Ontario took the field late in the morning in a match that resulted in a 1-1 tie. Meanwhile, on Pitch two, the BC Lions tied Alberta 2-2. It was a nail biting start to a day that would end with the first boys quarterfinal matchup.



Athletes, coaches and spectators alike were eagerly awaiting to see who was going to face Quebec 1, a team that had already qualified after topping Pool B by goal differential. Quebec 1 Head Coach Chris Pawluk was proud with the results considering the team spent minimal time together prior to the tournament.



“We’re from all different parts of Quebec so we don’t get a chance to play together very often,” he said. “We just want the kids to come away enjoying Nationals, so we try to make it fun so they can come back next year thinking it was a great experience.”



With goals in the 16th and 48th minute in the evening quarterfinal, USA held great pressure against Alberta to win the match 2-0. Described as a “must-perform” situation, USA Head Coach Mike Barminski acknowledged the team’s good hockey.



“At the end of the day, a 2-0 win is a really solid result,” Barminski said. “Alberta was pretty good. They played well in their pool and it was a good crossover match for sure. Especially in the playoff stages, it’s a do or die situation.”



USA forward Danish Singh stated that although there were some gaps in the defence, the collaboration and motivation exhibited by his teammates helped in securing the win. With the Alberta’s loss, coach Nick Hignell’s side will be playing consolation matches against the losers of the other quarter finals. However, he has no doubt that each game is a learning process.



“With each match in this tournament, [the boys] are becoming more aware and more comfortable with their space on the field. It’s eye-opening…especially since don’t get that type of experience and coaching at home,” Hignell said.



The remaining U15 Boys quarterfinal matches are taking place tomorrow morning while semi-finals kick off in the afternoon at 1:15pm EDT.



UMPIRE PROFILE OF THE DAY





Mike Dykema

Newport News, Virginia, USA



How did you first get into umpiring?



I got into umpiring because I have four kids that play and we were travelling to tournaments in the US and said why not? If we’re going to be at tournaments for 3 or 4 days, I might as well umpire. My wife did first, so she kind of dragged me into it. My first game I did was at Disney World; it was a rough couple of days, but it was fun.



Why Nationals?



My son is here with the US team and I emailed after FHC was looking for umpires. I was happy to help out.



What do you think is the most valuable about youth sports?



Having four kids that play and having umpired for a number of years now, what I appreciate about field hockey in particular is that it teaches you teamwork. You do games where teams don’t do well and they’re frustrated, and I love it when I see coaches that bring them together and say, ‘let’s put this behind us’ — I believe that it gives them perspective on life, on what’s important, and that winning isn’t everything.



Favourite food?



Ribs.





Joanne Wudrich

Calgary, AB



How did you first get into umpiring?



I was the player who always yelled at referees so my coach a few years ago made me start umpiring. Now it’s really fun and I really enjoy it.



Why Nationals?



Last year, I was recruited from my local league and I really enjoyed Nationals then. I performed pretty well and got some medal games, and from there, I started pursuing this further. I did some university games last year and I actually want to and think I can go far with this. It’s becoming a more serious thing!



What do you think is the most valuable about youth sports?



I like the structure that it gives the players; it’s a good way to teach the kids normal life skills as well as passion. You get to be so dedicated to something and really trying for your province or country.



Favourite animal?



Dogs. I’m actually a dog trainer and I’ve been training them for two years!



Field Hockey Canada media release