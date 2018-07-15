The Irish underage teams begin a series of over 30 games this week with the Under-23s in Belgium, the Under-18s at the European Championships in Santander and the Under-16s hosting a Six Nations in Cork.





The Under-23s start on Saturday morning with the women facing India at 9.30am (Irish time) with the men in action at 11am against the same opposition.



For the women, it follows a couple of midweek warm-up wins over Belgium while the men played the Irish senior men last weekend.



Looking forward to the competition, coach Jonny Caren said: “This is another fantastic opportunity for us to develop our U21 players in a non major competition year, with high caliber opposition in both European and Asian teams.



“With us missing four of our players to the senior program as they compete for their spot in the World Cup squad, it enables us to look at players in a high pressure tournament environment that we maybe wouldn’t have been able to before.



“With promising performances in the USA Junior 3 Nations tournament in May, this will be a step up to challenge our team on the next level competing against U-23 teams.”



The side features Keith O’Hare who has senior international caps and nine of the squad that played in last year’s Under-21 Euros.



The Under-18s are in Santander for the Europeans with the girls starting a tough group on Sunday morning against Germany before taking on Belarus and then England. The boys are grouped with the Netherlands, France and Belgium.



Finally, at the Mardyke, it is Ireland’s turn to host the annual Under-16 Six Nations tournament with the boys and girls starting their competitions against the Dutch.



Women’s Under-23 Six Nations (Antwerp)

Saturday, July 14: Ireland v India, 10.30am

Sunday, July 15: Ireland v Netherlands, 10.30am

Tuesday, July 17: Ireland v Canada, 12pm

Wednesday, July 18: Ireland v Great Britain, 12pm

Friday, July 20: Ireland v Belgium, 1.30pm

Saturday, July 21: Crossovers



Men’s Under-23 Five Nations (Antwerp):

Saturday, July 14: Ireland v India, 12pm

Sunday, July 15: Ireland v Netherlands, 12pm

Wednesday, July 18: Ireland v Great Britain, 1.30pm

Friday, July 20: Ireland v Belgium, 6pm

Saturday, July 21: Crossovers



Girls European Under-18 Championship (Santander):

Sunday, July 15: Ireland v Germany, 9.45am

Monday, July 16: Ireland v Belarus, 1.15pm

Wednesday, July 18: Ireland v England, 2.45pm

July 20/21: classification matches



Boys European Under-18 Championship (Santander):

July 15: Ireland v Netherlands, 10am

July 16: Ireland v France, 5.45pm

July 18: Ireland v Belgium, 12pm

July 20/21: classification matches



Boys Under-16s Six Nations (The Mardyke, Cork)

Sunday, July 15: Ireland v Netherlands, 3pm

Tuesday, July 17: Ireland v England, 4pm

Wednesday, July 18: Ireland v Spain, 3pm

Friday, July 20: Ireland v Belgium, 2pm

Saturday, July 21: Ireland v Germany, 5pm



Girls Under-16 Six Nations (The Mardyke, Cork)

Sunday, July 15: Ireland v Netherlands, 1pm

Monday, July 16: Ireland v England, 4pm

Wednesday, July 18: Ireland v Spain, 1pm

Thursday, July 19: Ireland v Belgium, 4pm

Saturday, July 21: Ireland v Germany, 3pm



The Hook