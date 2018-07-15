By Tristan Urry





Photo Tristan Urry



Tensions were high during the second test match in Madrid after Canada put away a 3-2 victory in the first match against Spain, a team ranked ten spots ahead of them. Both teams came out hard during the first quarter.





“We definitely fought through a lot, it was extremely hot out there so we were running hard and put in enough effort to bring a tie in the game against a really good team. It’s been a long tour, I think we’re all being challenged to expand our games but we’ve been putting some stuff together that we’ve been working on and it has been showing us some great results against highly ranked teams,” said Dani Hennig, Canadas number 9 Defender.



Carmen Cano scored Spain the first game point on a penalty corner five minutes into the first quarter. Canada’s number 24 Striker, Caashia Karrington found the back of the net four minutes later to counter Spain.



“Today was a tough game, obviously Spain wanted to come in strong after a loss yesterday but I think we did a good job and held our own. I think the next match is going to be a battle, we will both be looking for a win to get the series result. They’re going to come out flying, and we’re going to have to match that and more,” said Rachel Donohoe, Canadas number 11 midfielder.



Carlota Petchame scored the second goal for Spain within the last minute of the third quarter. Canada responded to this immediately by taking control of the ball at the beginning of the fourth quarter and scoring another goal to level the score 2-2. Caashia Karrington was the sole goal scorer for Canada during this match with an impressive two field goals.



Patrick Tshutshani, the assistant coach of Canadas women’s program has seen a large improvement during his time with the team this summer. “The team is doing exceptionally well. There has been a lot of training, and it has been tough from a tactical, technical, and psychological perspective. We have seen massive growth in players abilities during our time here in Europe. We played really well today against Spain and the girls are implementing what we have been working during our training and it seemed to work well. Our final match is going to be tough, Spain is a team ranked ten spots ahead of us so they are going to come out guns blazing but we will also come out to equally match that,” said Tshutshani.



The two teams will face each other again Monday at 12 pm for the final game of the test series, thus concluding Canadas European tour.



Field Hockey Canada Women's team media release