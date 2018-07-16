Bracket Play Recap and Gold Medal Previews







U15 Boys Division



The morning kicked off early with two remaining quarterfinal matchups: BC Lions vs BC Rams on one side, and Ontario vs Quebec 2 on the other. Quebec 1 had already qualified for the semi-finals and was set to face USA.





After two exhilarating matches and a frenzy of goals, the BC Rams defeated their BC counterpart 5-0 after leading with three goals up at halftime. Rams Head Coach Adrien D’Andrade, who also plays on the Men’s National Team, was happy to advance and acknowledged the good effort put up by the Lions.



“We were hoping not to have to play our BC team in this tournament and hopefully meet them in the semifinals,” he said. “But we’ve played some practice matches against them leading up to this, and they’ve been getting a lot better in each tournament. They’ve gotten a lot stronger and gave us a good game.”







When asked about the Ontario opposition, who D’Andrade’s side would be facing after a 6-1 win over Quebec 2, he stated that the boys were focused on playing their game and staying hydrated in the heat. Ontario Head Coach Reg Pereira added a similar thought, noting that they wouldn’t crumble under the pressure.



“We are a decent side and we feel pretty confident that we will be able to compete in the match,” he said. “The idea is to get a good hold on the game in the first 15 minutes and let it roll itself out in our favour.”



Quebec 1 and BC Rams advance as semi-finals unfold



Semi-final matches began shortly after noon as an undefeated Quebec side set to face the Americans. Quebec 1 held onto their two-goal lead at halftime to win the game 4-0, which Head Coach Chris Pawluk attributed to the team’s strong focus and plan going into the match.



“The boys are feeling good,” Pawluk said. “Everybody wants to play, but we’re all supporting each other and everybody’s putting in work where they can. Playing USA was great since they’re a different country and play a different game.”



An hour later, BC Rams and Ontario took to the pitch to fight for the last spot in the gold medal match. Both teams looked determined coming off five hours of rest. By the end of the first half, BC Rams had scored two goals in the 21st and 30th minute after solid offensive plays by the team. The Rams opened the floodgates and popped five more goals in the second half booking themselves a spot in the finals against Quebec.



Ali Currimbhoy, the BC Rams assistant coach, spoke to the rivalry between the two provinces, adding that it was great to see the boys play at the level they did despite the heat. He looks forward to facing Quebec, a side whose players he once coached.



“Quebec’s really put a good program together and we’re excited to play them. It should be a good gold medal game and a very nice finish to the tournament for everyone.”



After three full days of action from the U15 Boys, the tournament comes to a close tomorrow. The bronze medal match will be played between Ontario and USA at 11:35am EDT, followed shortly by the gold medal match between Quebec 1 and BC Rams at 3:15pm. Consolation matches for 5th to 8th places begin at 8:00am.

U15 Girls Division







East vs West. BC vs Ontario. A classic.



For the second consecutive year, the BC Rams will take on Ontario West for the national title in the U15 Girls division. Last year, coach Jenn Beagan’s BC Rams took home the gold. The Rams are looking for a repeat while Ontario West is looking for sweet revenge.



Michelle Turley, coach of Ontario West said her team’s biggest attribute is their ability to play a complete team game. Something that they’ve been working on for the entire season.



“I’m really happy that everyone is contributing to our wins. This team is not a 3 or 4 person show. It’s 16 players all committing to the game plan,” Turley said. “In our semi-final, we connected on every pass. We strung five to six goals together to score our goals. Everything was clicking.”



They’ll need everything to click tomorrow as they come up against the other undefeated team in the tournament, the BC Rams. Tessa Everett played for the BC Lions last season and this year is representing the province on the Rams. She said things have been coming together for the team and that they have a lot of confidence heading into the national title bout.



“Our goal coming into the tournament was to be the hardest working team at the event,” she said. “We are doing that. We are playing our game, we are communicating really well, and we are feeling really strong right now.”



Rams coach, Beagan, said she’s really proud of the team for making huge progress throughout the event. As a coach that is no stranger to a national final match, she has confidence in her young and hard-working squad.



“We’re a young team and If we are able to execute our game plan, I think it will work out,” she said. “I expect Ontario to come out really strong. They are a team with good structure and good fundamentals. I’m expecting a really tight back-and-forth battle.”



Avery Davis, a member of Ontario West, remembers her first nationals in Calgary as a thirteen-year-old. A three-year nationals veteran, Davis is looking forward to tomorrow’s gold medal match.



“When is was 13 at my first nationals, I was really nervous, and the older girls helped me out,” she said. We have a fast team, we have come a long way and we’re stoked for tomorrow’s game. I’m sure we’ll be a little nervous before the game starts but once we get on the field, it will all go away.”



Surely, the nervous energy will be felt on both sides of the ball before the opening whistle is blown at 1:25pm EDT on July 16. Ontario and BC will once again battle for the U15 girls’ gold medal. Will the Rams repeat or will Ontario West surge to a first-place finish that has eluded them in recent years? Keep up to date with the action on Field Hockey Canada’s social media channels as the U15 action wraps up tomorrow.



The bronze medal game will also be a BC vs Ontario clash as the Lions take on Ontario Central. Both teams dropped provincial rival matches in the semis and will be looking to bring home the third-place hardware here in Toronto at 9:45am PDT.



TECHNICAL DIRECTORS OF THE DAY





SCOTT DAVIS

Waterloo, Ontario



How did you first get into technical directing?



I’m a field hockey parent of two daughters that are participating in the Nationals for Ontario. I’ve been involved in different tournaments as a technical official and I think Laurie started getting me into more things, like OUAs as well as some indoor tournaments. I just want to get involved and provide some of my time back to the sport.



Why Nationals?



For me, I don’t think things like this happen without the volunteers, so if I have time, why not give back? Nationals is a fantastic opportunity to get more experience at this type of level.



What do you think is the most valuable about youth sports?



I think sports are filled with a lot of life lessons that you get to experience at a young age.



Favourite artist?



Drake.





LAURIE HOGAN

North Island, Ontario



How did you first get into technical directing?



I started as a team manager with the Carleton Ravens quite some time ago and rolled into the role of a judge and technical official. My first experience was actually as an official.



Why Nationals?



I am here and helping so much because I want the sport that brought me so much in life to continue, and I’m happy to help in whatever way I can.



What do you think is the most valuable about youth sports?



I think a huge part is that you learn how to get along with people you probably would’ve never met. In sports, you become teams and it’s an asset now and later on in life.



Favourite thing about field hockey?



The people you meet.



Field Hockey Canada media release