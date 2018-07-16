Scotland internationalist Charlotte Watson scored on a successful start to the Six Nations campaigns for the men’s and women’s EDP teams – both saw off Belgium in highly competitive matches.





The women overcame the tournament hosts 3-2 thanks to two strikes from senior international Erica Sanders, while Watson scored the pivotal third goal in the second half.



Sanders scored the only goal of the first half with an overhead smash into the top left corner while her second came from a corner.



Watson’s goal was certainly a fine individual effort as, after being forced wide by the ‘keeper, she dummied a pass – fooling her opponents – before slapping the ball into the far corner to secure the points.



After the game head coach Hannah MacLeod said: “It’s always good to start a tournament with a win, particularly against a well organised home team.



“I was particularly pleased with the team’s response to the half-time instructions and we delivered moments of real quality.”



It was a similar story for the men too as they battled their way to a 2-1 victory over Belgium to start their tournament in the perfect fashion.



Having faced the same opponents at Bisham just a few days before, GB used that experience alongside some improved attacking play and plenty of hard work in the blistering heat to grind out the win thanks to a penalty corner strike from Eddie Way and a field goal from Surbiton’s Zach Wallace.



Both teams now face India later today in the bid to continue their impressive starts to the tournament.



Scottish Hockey Union media release