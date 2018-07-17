Thrilling medal round play wraps up the U15 National Championship







The final day of the U15 National Championship didn’t come without excitement. The temperature was nearing 40 degrees with humidity. Bronze medal games kicked off the day. Lightning delayed the boys’ final. And when the final whistle of the day blew, two teams stood atop the podium as national champions.





In the girls’ division, the provincial rival semi-finals meant it was going to be BC vs Ontario in both the finals and bronze medal game. The bronze medal match featured Ontario Central and the BC Lions. A tight affair from start to finish, BC carried the majority of the play and capitalized on two second-half goals to win the game 3-1 securing the bronze for BC and guaranteeing two medals for the province. An emotional coach, Chris Bell, said after the game that he was immensely proud of the team’s effort this season and that the group deserved a medal for how well they played throughout the event.



The sprinklers sprung up and prepped the field for the boys’ bronze medal. The visitors from USA took on home-town Ontario in an exciting matchup. After a shaky pool-play start from the US, they figured their game out and despite dropping the semi to Quebec, had put up more polished performances. Monday was no exception as the visiting Americans controlled the ball with exceptional patience and poise. Team Captain Brett Eisner made good on a 24th-minute goal and the stingy US defense held out from there, winning 1-0 to secure third spot at the event. Since the US are an out-of-country squad, Ontario still locked up the Canadian bronze medals for their efforts this week.



The stage was set for the girls’ final. Both teams were confident that if they played their game, they would be best set up for success. For Michelle Turley, Ontario West’s coach, it was all about including the whole team in their effort. And for returning gold medallist coach, Jenn Beagan, it was about the BC Rams executing their game plan.



Brooke McCusker opened the scoring for the Rams in the first half with her tournament-leading 6th field goal of the tournament. Insurance goals from Polly Campbell and Dhillon Ahria were all BC needed to win their second consecutive national gold medal. Ontario put pressure on BC but still couldn’t find the back of the net. It’s the second consecutive year that Ontario West has had to settle for silver and will have to wait for next season.















As the Rams celebrated their title, the U15 boys made their way to the field for warmup. The BC Rams entered this afternoon’s match as the only undefeated team left on the boys’ side. They also return as last year’s gold medallists. Standing in their way of a repeat is a Quebec side that put together a sparkling performance against a tough American team in the semis. Before either teams could even settle into the match, mother nature had other plans. As if any additional drama was needed, a 75-minute lightning delay held up the gold medal match.



The action took place at a frantic pace as both teams traded chances in the first quarter. In the final play of the first half, Quebec banged in a loose ball off a penalty corner effort. Quebec came out flying in the second half and notched another goal right after the break. From then on out, BC controlled the play, controlled the attack, but couldn’t break the staunch Quebec defense. Finally, in an impressive display of individua skill, BC’s Manvir Malhi found his way into the D and smashed a backhand into the top of the net. Despite a hectic final 15 minutes of BC pressure, Quebec held on for their first national title in the modern era of Canadian Nationals.



With the U18 teams coming into town, the finals venue was electric. Fans, parents, coaches and arriving athletes were treated to back-to-back spectacles of youth hockey. The U15s now give way to the U18s. Competition begins Tuesday morning. Follow Field Hockey Canada on social media for day-to-day updates and check back for tomorrow’s daily recap.



Girls Tournament 11 – Chloe Smith (BC), Olivia Huebner (BC), Tessa Everett (BC), Brooke Taylor (BC), Danielle D’Silva (ON), Isabella Beck (ON), Grace Leahy (ON), Lindsay Doiron (PEI), Kayla Robertson (QC), Mikayla Stelling (BC), Elly Peters (ON).



Boys Tournament 11 – Baldeep Sivia (AB), Finlay O’Callaghan (BC), Armaan Bagri (BC), Arjun Cheema (BC), Harvir Malhi (BC), Sahibjit Sahota, (ON) Alexander Bird (QC), Nicolaz Syrros (QC), Jacob Ethier (QC), Parwazjit Hundal (QC), Brett Eisner (USA).



UMPIRES OF THE DAY





Amar Dhesi



Surrey, BC



How did you first get into umpiring?



I started umpiring about 20 years ago now. I played a lot of hockey, played at the national level and it’s something you do to give back to the hockey community. It’s my way of staying involved in the game and keeping up with the rules.



Why Nationals?



It’s something you use to look at youth and grassroots hockey, and which players to look out for who might be representing Canada one day.



What do you think is the most valuable about youth sports?



I think any sport is good for youth. I’ve been involved with hockey for so long so it’s my first passion. As long as you can keep them in sport, it’s a way of teaching life disciplines.



Dream destination?



Maldives.





Harpreet Jhamat



Abbotsford, BC



How did you first get into umpiring?



I’ve been doing this for the last 10 years because I like to play hockey and I learn a lot of new things. While umpiring, you pick up new rules which is great.



Why Nationals?



For me, I hope to be umpiring at a national level and for Canada one day. I’m gaining new experiences here.



What do you think is the most valuable about youth sports?



I want to keep kids away from rather negative experiences and influences, so it’s good to get people involved at a young age.



Favourite dish?



Mongolian.



Field Hockey Canada media release