JOHN HAWKINS





Chris Young leaves next week for the Exin Masters Hockey World Cup in Terrassa, Spain. John Hawkins/Stuff



Chris Young will be without his favourite stick when he plays for New Zealand at the Exin Masters Hockey World Cup in Spain.





He broke the stick earlier this month and was hopeful the repair work would be a success.





Chris Young will be one of two Southlanders playing for New Zealand at the masters world hockey cup in Spain. Lynne Dickie, of Lumsden, is also in one of the Kiwi teams. John Hawkins/Stuff



The Invercargill electrician and Lynne Dickie, of Lumsden, are the only Southlanders in Kiwi teams for the World Cup in Terrassa, Spain, being held between July 27 and August 5. Young leaves on Monday, while Dickie is currently overseas.



To play for New Zealand was a huge honour, Young said.



He has played for Southland and Otago senior teams and the New Zealand under-18 side during his 35 years in the sport.



"I've pretty much got as much hunger [for hockey] as I had when I was younger.



"I'm definitely fitter now, than I've ever been."



Gaining selection into a New Zealand masters' team fulfilled a goal Young set 10 years ago. It was always in his thoughts but he didn't commit to pursuing a place in the team until this year.



"It was only in last six months that I really wanted to have a good crack at it."



His strong performances for Southland at national tournaments influenced selectors to name him in the team. Young has made three trips to Auckland for training with others in the masters team, including former Black Stick players Brett Leaver and Daryl Cassidy.



Hockey New Zealand has sent Young information packs on staying healthy and safe in Spain.



"We'll be playing in 30-degree temperatures and will have to keep the fluids up.



"There's a bit of crime [pickpockets] over there."



With all team members having to pay their own expenses on the trip, Young is grateful for funding from his employer, Aotea Electric Invercargill, and the Invercargill Licensing Trust.



Meanwhile, other members of Young's family play hockey. Three of his four children play and he and wife Mel coach the Myross Bush School's year 5-6 team.



Young's father Alister, of Dunedin, was a coach and played for Otago and South Canterbury, while his brothers, Matthew, of China, and Michael, of Palmerston North, and sister Rebecca, of Dunedin, also played.



Stuff