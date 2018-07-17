LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has expressed its concern over the patronage of the Sindh Olympic Association as a parallel body of the Sindh Hockey Association, which has no affiliation with the PHF.





The PHF has appealed to the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to end parallel body in the Sindh Hockey Association.



“The elections of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the next term of four years i.e. 2018-22 were held at Crown Plaza Hotel, Islamabad on 15th May in the PHF Congress Meeting,” PHF said in a statement. “PHF preserve the independence in all matters directly or indirectly concerning hockey in Pakistan without the intervention of any outside authority.



“It is learnt that some elements are floating parallel bodies in Sindh, which is illegal and unlawful. This is reportedly being done under the patronage of Sindh Olympic Association. Such uncalled for actions only serve the vested interests of few. Creation of parallel organisation in recent past in POA itself and Pakistan Football Federation have served no purpose. These have rather been counterproductive,” the PHF further stated.



“According to PHF Constitution Article 25, 25.1 & 25.2 floating of parallel associations at any level shall be prohibited. Only one association duly constituted under its constitution in a Province/District recognized by PHF, shall be the bona-fide unit and any person (s), inciting/ instrumental or participating in formation of parallel body shall be declared person-non-grata and debarred for life from any activities of PHF.



“The Pakistan Olympic Association and the Pakistan Sports Board are requested not to allow any parallel body to function in the country at any level (Provincial/District Hockey Associations) and strict disciplinary action should be taken against the violators according to PHF Constitution,” it concluded.



