Ben Somerford





Stephanie Kershaw opened the scoring



The Hockeyroos have warmed up for the 2018 World Cup with a comprehensive 3-0 win over India in Monday’s practice match in London.





Stephanie Kershaw opened the scoring late in the first quarter in the clash between the fifth-ranked Hockeyroos and 10th-ranked India.



Grace Stewart netted the second goal in the second quarter, with captain Emily Smith sliding home the third shortly after.



The Hockeyroos will next play Great Britain in a practice match on Wednesday.



Australia’s World Cup campaign commences on Sunday 5am AEST against Japan LIVE on FOX SPORTS.



The Hockeyroos, who were World Cup runners-up in 2014, are in Pool D against Japan, Belgium and New Zealand.



Australia’s Women’s Hockey World Cup team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW)

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Kalindi Commerford (Mollymook, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Emily Hurtz (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Jodie Kenny (Wamuran, QLD)

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD)

Rachael Lynch (Warrandyte, VIC)

Ambrosia Malone (Burleigh, QLD)

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA)

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA)

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW)

Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD)



Australia’s Women’s Hockey World Cup Schedule (all times AEST):

Sunday 22 July 5am - Australia v Japan

Tuesday 24 July 11pm - Australia v Belgium

Sunday 29 July 5am - Australia v New Zealand

Monday/Tuesday 30/31 July TBC - Playoffs

Wednesday/Thursday 1/2 August TBC - Quarter-finals

Saturday 4 August TBC - Semi-finals

Sunday/Monday 5/6 August 11pm/1:30am - Bronze medal/Gold medal match



Hockey Australia media release