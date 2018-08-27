By Azidan Nahar, Azlan Muhammad Zain





(File pix) National captain Sukri Mutalib (right) in action during a match against Australia. Pix by Muhaizan Yahya



JAKARTA: National captain Sukri Mutalib believes the likely semi-final encounter against India at the Asian Games on Thursday will be a close affair.





Although, there are another round of matches in Group B, World No 12 Malaysia and Pakistan are expected to earn maximum points against lowly Oman and Bangladesh, respectively on Tuesday.



Malaysia failed in their goal to top the group following Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to World No 13 Pakistan in Jakarta.



World No 5 India have topped Group A with a flawless record.



“It will be a 50-50 affair against India. The team that make fewer mistakes will win this match.



“We need to take all our chances and also must be tight at the back,” said Sukri.



India, the defending champions, are the favourites to win the Asian Games gold medal for an automatic berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



“It is important that we maintain our focus and also do not fall apart from defeats.



“A team can sometimes do better after learning from defeats, and we must bounce back against India.



“As a captain, I will do my best and I hope others will follow suit.



“We will study India’s strategies in their previous matches and come up with an effective method for the semi-finals,” Sukri added.



New Straits Times