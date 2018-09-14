Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14



DI: No. 9 Boston College vs. No. 8 Louisville | 6:00 p.m. ET

This Friday night lights match-up between Top-15 ranked teams will be the game to watch in Division I field hockey on Friday when Louisville hosts Boston College in Louisville, Ky. Louisville split last weekend's games losing 1-3 to North Carolina on Friday but then winning 2-1 in overtime to California, Berkeley on Sunday. After the weekend, the Cardinals improved to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play and will be looking to get their first ACC win against Boston College this weekend. Boston College is coming off a big weekend in which they earned back-to-back wins over Top-25 ranked opponents. Boston College defeated Wake Forest 4-3 on Friday and Albany 1-0 on Sunday. The two wins gave the Eagles a 3-2 overall record and 1-0 in ACC play. Boston College will look to remain undefeated in ACC play by getting a big win against higher ranked ACC foe Louisville.



DII: Bentley vs. Southern Connecticut State | 5 p.m. ET

Bentley will host Southern Connecticut State in Waltham, Mass. on Friday. Bentley is coming off a back-to-back win weekend. On Saturday, they defeated LIU Post 4-3 in a thrilling overtime match and then went on to defeat Molloy 1-0 on Sunday. The wins improved the Falcons to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The latest win stretched their road winning streak to four. Southern Connecticut suffered its third straight loss of the season to Mansfield University last Sunday, 1-4, dropping them to 0-3 overall this season. The Owls will look to earn their first win of the 2018 season when they take on Bentley this Friday. Last year, Bentley defeated Southern Connecticut 3-2 in penalty strokes. The game was a back and forth battle that came down to the wire so expect this Friday's game to be just as thrilling!



DIII: Centre vs. Transylvania | 7:00 p.m. ET

Centre will host Transylvania in Danville, Ky. this Friday. Centre avenged a 2-0 loss at DePauw from last season to earn their first win of the 2018 season, defeating them 5-3 after scoring 3 second half goals. With the win, the Colonels move to 1-2 overall. Centre will look to have another surge of goals to defeat Transylvania this weekend. Transylvania had both ups and downs last weekend defeating Oberlin 1-0 in double overtime on Saturday but then falling to Wooster 0-9 on Sunday. The loss dropped Transylvania to 1-3 overall. This will be a great match-up to watch because both of these teams are evenly matched and it is also an in-state rivalry!



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15







DI: Central Michigan vs. Longwood | 11:00 a.m. ET

Central Michigan will host Longwood this Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Mich. in a Mid-Atlantic Conference (MAC) match-up. Central Michigan will look to turn its 2018 season around with a win against Longwood after coming off a five-game losing streak. The Chippewas had a tough weekend in which they loss in overtime 2-4 to Saint Francis on Friday and 0-8 to No. 23 Stanford on Sunday. The consecutive losses dropped them to 1-6 overall. On the other hand, Longwood is coming off back-to-back wins against California, Davis and La Salle this past week. The Lancers defeated UC Davis 3-0 and then went on to defeat La Salle in overtime 2-1. The wins improved Longwood to 3-1 overall, with their only loss coming against No. 7 Virginia. Tune into see if Central Michigan can end their losing streak or if Longwood will continue their winning momentum.



DII: Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) vs. No. 6 West Chester | 1:00 p.m. ET

IUP will host West Chester in Indiana, Pa. this Saturday. IUP fell 1-2 to Bellarmine during opening weekend for the 2018 season. The Crimson Hawks were the first to score but Bellarmine came back strong scoring back-to-back goals in the second half to secure the win. IUP rebounded on Monday to earn an exciting 4-3 double-overtime victory over Mercyhurst. Similar, after losing their opening game 1-2 to Stonehill on Saturday, Wester Chester was able to recover and defeat Bentley University 8-3 on Monday. Wester Chester showed up ready to play scoring just under five minutes into the contest. The last time these two teams played was in 2017 with West Chester defeating IUP 7-1.



DIII: York vs. Albright | 12:00 p.m. ET

York College of Pennsylvania will host Albright in York, Pa. this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. York is coming off a close 1-2 loss to Shenandoah this past weekend. After a scoreless back-and-forth first half, York scored first in the 50th minute but the Hornets scored back-to-back goals less than 3 minutes apart to come away with the victory. The loss dropped York to 1-2 overall this season. Albright is also coming off a loss after falling 0-5 to No. 3 The College of New Jersey this past Sunday. After winning their opening game, this loss was their third straight for The Lions before winning yesterday against Wesley 3-1. to move to 2-3 overall this season. The last time these two teams played, York won 6-1. Tune into see which team can come away with their second win of the season.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16







DI: Massachusetts vs. No. 18 Harvard | 1:00 p.m. ET

UMass will host Harvard in Cambridge, Mass. this Sunday. UMass has had a roller coaster season so far alternating from winning and losing. The Minutewomen are coming off a tough weekend in which they loss to both No. 2 Connecticut 3-8 on Friday and Dartmouth 3-4 on Sunday. UMass mounted a furious second half rally to comeback and battle Dartmouth until the very end. Even though the Minutewomen didn’t win, they gained confidence in their ability to respond and fight until the very end. The loss dropped UMass to 2-4 overall this season. Harvard started off the 2018 season strong with back-to-back wins but the Crimson gave up their first loss 1-3 to No. 3 Maryland this past Sunday. The loss was the first time this season that Harvard has been outshot. The loss dropped the Crimson to 3-1 overall this season as they look to get back on track with a win over UMass this weekend.



DII: Franklin Pierce vs. No. 6 Merrimack | 4:00 p.m. ET

Franklin Pierce will host Merrimack in Rindge, N.H. this Sunday. Franklin Pierce opened the season with two wins but were handed their first loss last Saturday when they fell 2-3 to Lindenwood. With the loss, the Ravens fall to 2-1 overall this season. The loss was a tale of two halves with Franklin Pierce falling behind in the first but battling back strong in the second. Despite the loss, Franklin Pierce scored with just 61 seconds left in the game to minimize the deficit to 2-1 as they look to string together a full 70 minute game when they take on Merrimack this weekend. Franklin Pierce is also coming off a 2-1 victory Wednesday night on the road against Saint Michael's. Merrimack meanwhile went 1-1 this weekend losing 2-3 to No. 2 East Stroudsburg on Saturday and then bouncing back to defeat Limestone 4-1 on Sunday. The Warriors started the game strong by out shooting Limestone 25-14 and recorded 26 corners. The win improved Merrimack to 2-1 overall this season as they look to have another strong offensive performance against Franklin Pierce.



DIII: Earlham vs. Kenyon | 12:00 p.m. ET

Kenyon will host Earlham in Gambier, Ohio this Sunday. Earlham recovered after back-to-back losses when they defeated Wilson 2-1 last Saturday. The win improved the Quakers to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. The victory also advanced Earlham to Sunday’s tournament championship which was ultimately cancelled. Despite the championship being cancelled, the win boosted Earlham in the right direction. Kenyon’s 2018 season has been up and down. So far, the Ladies have earned a win and a loss in their first two weekends of play and are coming off a double overtime 1-2 loss to Washington and Jefferson College last Sunday. The loss evened out the Kenyon's record at 2-2 overall. Last year, these two teams matched up twice will Kenyon coming away with two shutout victories. Tune into see if Earlham can get vengeance on last year’s losses or if Kenyon will continue their series winning streak.



USFHA media release