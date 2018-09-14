



To mark 75 days until the event begins, tickets for the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 medal games and Semi-Finals are now on sale.





Tickets to these key fixtures can be purchased from www.ticketgenie.in via a secure online payment service.



Priced between 150-250 Rupees, fans looking to witness these penultimate games taking place on 15-16 December can secure their seats in the North, East and South stands.



With this latest release, tickets for all matches are now available, with 18 days of fast-paced, action-packed, world-class hockey scheduled between 28 November and 16 December at the recently refurbished Kalinga Stadium.



With tickets to the medal games and Semi-Finals set to be hot property, fans are being encouraged to buy early and not miss out on witnessing the best men’s teams in the world, live in India.



News about this event is regularly updated on the official Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 website on worldcup2018.hockey/men, whilst other updates are regularly posted via FIH Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Ticket Information



• Official Ticket website for General Sale: www.ticketgenie.in

• Helpline: +91 804 115 0910 or +91 821 739 5364

• Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



