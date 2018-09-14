

28 October 2017 at The National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green. Scottish National Division 1 game Kelburne v Western Wildcats -Photo by Duncan Gray



For the first time this season there is a full card of matches in both the men`s and women`s National League 1 with several sides in both competitions getting off the mark.





With the men`s campaign barely underway, it is difficult to assess who will emerge as title contenders, especially with the normal movement of players between clubs.



On paper the game of the day is at Auchenhowie where Western Wildcats entertain Kelburne.



Kelburne`s 13 year monopoly of the title came to an end last season as the Paisley side lost out to Grange for the title, meanwhile Wildcats are certainly a team on the rise.



Will the end of an era continue? Perhaps Saturday`s confrontation with Wildcats could provide that early indicator.



Last season the Paisley outfit completed the double over Wildcats with 2-0 and 4-1 victories in the league.



However, it looks as if coach Harry Dunlop is building a new side at Auchenhowie that could compete more forcefully for honours this season. And Dunlop has the benefit of three of his young charges making the Scotland team – Rob Harwood, Hamish Galt and Joe McConnell were all in the senior squad that finished second in the Hockey Series Open in Portugal.



Dunlop has confirmed to the addition of a Welsh and an Egyptian senior international for this season, and said: “So it`s quite a mixed bag of players joining us.”



On the coming season Dunlop maintained: “Our ambitions have for the last three years been to finish in the top four and compete in the European play offs.



“However this year our target is to finish in the top two and win one of the European tickets. I believe this year we have the team to achieve this.”



If the Wildcats are to make a real mark in this season`s campaign, then the three points against Kelburne is a must for Dunlop`s pack. On the game itself Dunlop remarked: “The first match against Kelburne will without doubt be a tough one, and one which could set the tone for the full season, so both sides will be producing their best hockey, both needing a good start and points on the board.



Last season Grange put eleven goals past Clydesdale on their way to their championship triumph, will it be as easy as that on Saturday at Titwood? Certainly the Edinburgh side have made a strong start to the campaign, six goals past Gordonians with Frank Ryan on a hat-trick sounds impressive. Further, foreign imports Clemens Rusnjak from Austria and Aussie Dylan Bean also made a scoring impact on their debuts in Grange colours.



In contrast, Clydesdale were disappointed after being held to a 1-1 draw by Hillhead. So perhaps everything points to another Grange victory, but it does not always work out that way.



Another Aussie Brad Hughes also set out his stall with four second half goals for Uddingston against Watsonians, similar lethal striking could make life difficult for Hillhead on Saturday at Anniesland. However, there was not such good news for the Lanarkshire side in the equivalent fixture last season, it was a hat-trick by Graeme Campbell that led the way for a 4-0 win for the home side.



If Grove Menzieshill have aspirations of another top four finish, then three points away to Watsonians would be a useful starter. However, the Taysiders will have to do it without the services of Scotland international Gavin Byers, he has moved to Germany to play for HTC Uhlenhorst this season.



Despite that loss the Taysiders will have the services of Aidan McQuade and Cameron Golden, fresh from their heroic exploits with Scotland in Lousada. The latter in particular demonstrated that he can score goals and upset defences at international level, his lethal finishing amassed six goals and picked up the Best Player of the tournament award. So defences in Scotland will have to pay special attention to the new Scotland striker.



Edinburgh University at the start of the season normally have several new faces to contend with, and it takes time for coach Graham Moodie to gel his charges into an efficient force, so this could be Gordonians chance to take something from their first home match in the top flight in this weekend’s full card.





Photo by Mark Pugh



The full card continues in Women’s National League 1.



Edinburgh University retained the women`s National league 1 championship last season, but in many respects it was Watsonians that caught the eye with their second half of the season rise from the relegation zone to fourth place in the table.



The issue now is, can this success be sustained this season?



This is what coach Keith Smith had to say: “We were pretty rusty against Hillhead last weekend, but we got the job done, so hopefully we’ve learned that ability from our run last year. We’re missing a few players through injury and work commitments at the moment, and with so many new players joining too it’s going to take time for us to get comfortable with each other on the pitch.”



The Edinburgh side started off well enough with a 3-1 win over Hillhead, but in this weekend’s full card it is Grove Menzieshill that come calling at Tipperlinn.



The Taysiders finished third in the league last season, but were one of the victims of Watsonians fantastic run of form, goals from Olivia Bell and Heather Tait provided the 2-0 victory that day.



However, there have been several changes in the Watsonians line-up from last season with the loss of Ellie Wilson, Lorna Crawford, Ruth Moffett and Daniele Johnston.



In compensation, the Edinburgh club have attracted Scotland player Lucy Lanigan from Clydesdale Western, Cat McLellan returns after four years at Durham University along with Morven Cawthorn, Rhona Gowans and Ellie MacKenzie from CALA, Edinburgh University and Grange respectively.



On this season`s targets, Smith said: “Our aim each season has always been to improve on the previous year’s finish and this season is no different. The main thing is to be in the mix for the top four playoffs come April, and if we can top last year’s league placing along the way then that would be a fantastic achievement. It won’t be easy, but the girls are up for the challenge.”



So can Watsonians repeat last season`s triumph over Grove Menzieshill? Smith said: “It sounds like they’re also going through a transition in terms of their squad too, so it’ll be an interesting match-up. They’ve still got lots of quality throughout the team though; it will probably come down to which side is able to gel quickest.”



Grove Menzieshill have had a mixed start to their campaign, a 3-1 reversal against rivals Dundee Wanderers was followed by a 3-0 win over newly promoted Glasgow University.



Edinburgh University certainly do not have the easiest start to their defence with a trip to Tayside to face what seems to be a revitalised Dundee Wanderers outfit. The latter were somewhat inconsistent last season but have started off this campaign with victories over Grove Menzieshill and Hillhead with Heather Elder and Charlotte Watson making the early running in front of goal.



Elsewhere in the full card, both Wildcats and Clydesdale Western will hope to take the three points from GHK and Grange respectively, although GHK already have a victory over Grange under their belt.



The final game in the full card brings together neighbours Hillhead and Glasgow University, both pointless at the moment, but one or both are bound to pick up their first points of the season.



With a full card of fixtures there’s sure to be some great results across the leagues.



