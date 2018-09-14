Ben Somerford







The WA Diamonds and Thundersticks are the latest teams to confirm their squads for the 2018 Australian Hockey League (AHL) with youth given an opportunity amid a raft of injuries.





WA missed the semi-finals in both the women’s and men’s AHLs last year, finishing fifth in both divisions on home turf.



This year’s AHL draw means the Diamonds and Thundersticks will only enjoy one game in the familiar surrounds of Perth during the rounds – on Saturday 20 October against Northern Territory - before the finals on the Gold Coast.



But the Diamonds have a bigger challenge, which coach Jeremy Davy explained.



“With Georgia Wilson, Kate Denning, Jacqui Day and Karri Somerville all unavailable this season due to long term injuries, this has provided the emerging talent in WA the opportunity to have their first taste of playing AHL for their home state,” he said.



“We have some exciting prospects coming through our development pathway that are highly skilled and physically very good so it will be great to see these girls take the next step in their playing careers.”



Among the sparkling talent in the Diamonds are five players who’ve been included in Hockey Australia’s Under-23 Development Tour of China immediately after the AHL.



“To add to our senior players we also have a strong mix of talented players playing in their third or fourth AHL with Aleisha Power, Candyce Peacock, Pippa Morgan and Annie Gibbs providing a good connection between our senior players and those making their WA debut,” Davy said.



Jemma Buckley will skipper the side, while Hockeyroos poacher Kathryn Slttery and last year’s equal top scorer Penny Squibb offer goal threat.







The Thundersticks don’t have nearly as many problems, although forward Trent Mitton is out with an Achilles concern and Tom Wickham will miss Australia’s Darwin International Hockey Open next week due to injury.



WA may boast a number of Kookaburras in their ranks, but like a few other teams, face the issue of the Sultan of Johor Cup and October national training camp ahead of the World Cup which will deny them key players.



Thundersticks coach Chris O’Reilly said: “With Australian Senior and Junior commitments that will impact on the first 3 rounds of AHL, all 22 athletes should get the chance to play for the Thundersticks this year.



“We still believe that the balance in the team that we have selected can overcome these factors for the best opportunity for success.”



Experienced pair Graeme Begbie and Tim Geers are back, while Jason Gabriel returns after more than a decade out of the state team.



Both coaches acknowledged the new format, which will see round matches over three weekends, before the finals on the Gold Coast, brought new challenges, along with the rule modifications.



“The new format is providing a number of challenges in the way the momentum of the game can change so quickly, as well as the physical aspect of playing with a smaller group,” Davy said.



“So we are learning each time we play about how to manage the varying scenarios.



“Travelling on three of the four weekends will be an interesting challenge in itself, along with facing very difficult opponents in each of those rounds during the home and away section of the event.”



WA’s campaign begins away to SA on Sunday 7 October in Adelaide.



Tickets are available now. Go to www.hockey.org.au/AHL2018 for state-by-state ticket info.



WA Thundersticks



Tim Geers, Graeme Begbie, Frazer Gerrard, Marshall Roberts, Tyler Lovell (gk), Coby Green, Tom Wickham, Jake Harvie, Liam Flynn, Bryn De Bes, Aran Zalewski, Trent Mitton, James Richardson (gk), Matthew Fisher, Alec Rasmussen, Joseph Kenny, Daniel Robertson, Brandon Gibbs, Dane Gavranich, Brayden King, Joshua Bowen, Will Byas



Coach: Chris O’Reilly



WA Diamonds



Phillipa Morgan, Candyce Peacock, Jemma Buckley (c), Shanea Tonkin, Penny Squibb, Kathryn Slattery, Rachel Frusher, Roos Broek, Caitlin Pascov, Annie Gibbs, Aleisha Power (gk), Renee Rockliff, Line Malan, Erin Judd, Sienna Archer, Sara Foster, Danielle Bestall, Sage Rogers-Uff



Coach: Jeremy Davy



Hockey Australia media release