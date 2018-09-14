



The final pre-Wellington Ford NHL game took place last night with the Tiger Turf North Harbour men making a statement against Bayleys Midlands.





The two men’s teams who have already played Auckland met at Albany on Thursday night when Tiger Turf North Harbour made full use of their home advantage to overrun Bayleys Midlands by an extraordinary 10 goals to 2. No fewer than eight players scored with five goals coming in the final quarter.



At half-time there was scarcely a hint of the rout to follow after Steven Edwards in the fifth minute and Cory Bennet from a penalty corner in the seventh had given Harbour an early lead, the only other first half scoring was by young Connor Greentree on the stroke of half-time.



Benji Edwards made it 4-0 from a penalty corner just after the break but Mark Weber quickly replied in the same manner to open Midlands’ account. Robbie Capizzi then took it to 5-1 with 15 minutes to play. Those minutes were full of action as Harbour doubled their score, with Midlands’ only reply coming from Don Scanlon. Capizzi and Steven Edwards grabbed doubles as North Harbour sent a clear message to the other teams that the defending champions are well set to go back-to-back.



Tiger Turf North Harbour 10 (Robbie Capizzi 2, Steven Edwards 2, Cory Bennett, Conner Greentree, Benji Edwards, Ken Hendricks, Warren Wild, Kalyan Jeram) Bayleys Midlands 2 (Mark Weber, Dan Scanlon) HT 3-0.



All Ford NHL action will continue tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington.



Hockey New Zealand Media release