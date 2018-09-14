Gareth Kidd has been appointed Manager of Ireland's Green Machine as an exciting phase leading up to the World Cup is under way.





Speaking about the appointment, Gareth said “I am extremely proud and privileged to be offered this role and wish to thank Hockey Ireland and the High Performance Director Adam Grainger for the approach. I now look forward to working with all the staff and players as we prepare for the upcoming World Cup and beyond.



Without the support of the school, in particular our Principal Mrs Deborah O’Hare and the Board of Governors, this fantastic opportunity would not have been possible and I convey my sincere thanks to all at Wallace for their support.”



Wallace Principal Deborah O'Hare commented "I am pleased and proud to confirm that Gareth Kidd, PE teacher and Head of Boys’ Hockey in Wallace, is combining his teaching and coaching role at Wallace with the prestigious role of Ireland Hockey Senior Men’s Manager. The Senior men’s side is made up of a number of former Wallace players so Gareth’s pastoral and coaching expertise will add undoubted value to the newly formed Ireland coaching team.



I see this as the beginning of a very productive relationship with Hockey Ireland in light of not only our school’s significant talent pool but our newly built elite Strength and Conditioning facilities and the high quality Wallace pitch. Gareth has seen much success as a Coach in Wallace with recent wins in the Schools’ competitions at all levels. His meticulous organisation and passion for the game will be invaluable as the men’s team prepares for the World Championships in November in India and Olympic qualification in 2019."



"We are delighted to have Gareth join our team and his experience will prove invaluable at a very exciting time for the senior men. We'd like to thank Wallace and in particular Deborah O'Hare for their help in making this come to fruition" concluded Hockey Ireland High Performance Director Adam Grainger.



Irish Hockey Association media release