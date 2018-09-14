DIANA PUGLIESE





The U.S. women's field hockey team quickly found itself in a hole Thursday morning.





A day after rallying for a 2-1 victory over Korea, Team USA couldn't repeat the feat against Japan. The host nation scored just 14 seconds into the second game of the Four Nations Tournament en route to a 3-0 shutout of the U.S. at Ritsumeikan University in Osaka, Japan.



"Being down 1-0 early is obviously a set back," U.S. coach Janneke Schopman said via a team release. "It is never easy getting scored on inside 10 seconds. However, we fought hard and created multiple opportunities to score. We weren't able to take our chances and at this level we must take them as Japan did."



With the game barely underway, Japan pounced on an opportunity. Minami Shimizu stole the ball away from Ali Froede and sped off from midfield. Nearing the left baseline, Shimizu centered the ball to Akiho Imao, who pushed it across for the 1-0 lead



FIH No. 12 Team USA tried to respond, but saw a pair of corner attempts be sopped by the defense before goalie Yuka Yoshikawa turned away another corner attempt in the sixth minute. U.S. goalie Jess Jecko would stop a Japanese corner a minute later, but Kat Sharkey's transition to the other end was swatted away by Yoshikawa.



Jecko would save another shot with four minutes left in the half, but the ball bounced off her pads and up into the air, where Moeka Tsubouchi batted it into the cage to double the Japanese lead.



Team USA made a change in goal to start the third, bringing in Kealsie Robles, who was promptly tested with a pair of shots. After Robles stopped a pair of Japanese corners, the U.S. tried to take the momentum to the other end.



With four minutes left in the period, Tara Vittese fired a backhander into the circle, but the pass was broken up by No. 14 Japan before reaching the stick of Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley.



Instead, it would be Japan adding another goal in the 44th minute. Working on the squad's third corner of the period, Shimizu tipped the shot up and into the top of the net.



Now down by three, Team USA brought extra pressure in the fourth quarter. The Americans would not be able to crack the scoreboard, however, with their closest call coming on a corner with 6:12 left to play.



Yoshikawa laid out to stop Sharkey's initial shot and block Taylor West from getting her stick out for the deflection. The ball ricocheted over to Jill Funk on the right side, but the former Penn Manor Comets' shot was blocked by the defense and bounced out of bounds.



Team USA will next play No. 3 Australia on Saturday at 1 a.m. The Hockeyroos topped Korea 3-1 on Thursday to improve to 2-0 and take over first place in the standings.



The entire tournament will be streamed live, for free, by the Japan Hockey Association.



