Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin wants his side to build on their two wins so far in the Four Nations as they aim to secure a spot in the Final when they play the United States on Saturday.





Australia knocked off 14th ranked South Korea 3-1 on Thursday, having defeated hosts Japan 2-0 on Wednesday in Ibaraki, Osaka.



The results have Australia on the brink of a spot in Sunday’s Final, needing to simply avoid a three-goal defeat to the USA to clinch their spot.



The Hockeyroos sits top of the standings with six points from two games with a +3 goal difference, with Japan in second (three points and +1 goal difference) and USA in third (three points and -2 goal difference), with Korea fourth and without a point.



Australia plays USA from 3pm AEST on Saturday and Gaudoin was expecting a physical test.



“We hope to build on our performance from Thursday,” Gaudoin said.



“They’re a very difficult team. They’re a strong physical team.



“It’ll be a tough challenge. All the teams here are good teams.”



Australia have blooded three debutants during the Four Nations with newcomers Sophie Taylor and Naomi Evans both getting assists against Korea, while Hayley Padget scored on her debut against Japan.



Forward Rosie Malone, who capped off Taylor’s good work to score Australia’s second goal against Korea, said the group was developing nicely.



“We’ve got a few new players in the team which is super exciting,” the Burleigh product said.



“For us, being a new group, it’s our first time playing, we’re happy with how we’ve gone.



“We’ve got the two wins but there’s a lot of work to do.”



Malone added the team were determined to finish off well and secure their spot in Sunday’s decider.



“Coming into this tournament our goal was to make it into the final, so hopefully we can have another good performance against the USA and keep building from there,” she said.



All matches are available to be live streamed here: https://sompocup-hockey-ibaraki.com/live/



Hockey Australia media release