Joe Oburu [left] of Gradiators and Charles Otieno of Mombasa sports club fight for control of the ball. Photo Omondi Onyango/Standard



Former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League champions Strathmore University Gladiators will have everything to play for as they seek double victory this weekend at City Park.





The 2016 winners will lock horns with fourth placed Wazalendo today before taking on Nakuru men in tomorrow. Victory against Wazalendo and Nakuru will the students who are sixth on the standings earn six crucial points that will move them to the spot behind league leaders Butali Sugar Warriors and defending champions Kenya Police.



Butali who top the log with 42 points, second placed Police as well as Greensharks who are third will not be in action this weekend giving them an opportunity to position themselves among the top three title contenders. They however face an uphill task against Wazalendo who are fourth with 22 points and will also be out to improve their place on the log. Victory for Wazalendo will see them also dislodge Sharks from the third spot.



Double victory will also help Gladiators who are tied on 19 points with fifth placed Nairobi Sikh Union reduce the gap between them and the law enforcers who dethroned them last season to five points. Police have 30 points from 11 outings while Strathmore have played 14.



Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said they expect the best from the two ties.



“Every point counts and we must ensure that we make the best out of every match we play. We have an opportunity to move up,” Senge said.



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) will tackle Nakuru today in hunt of their sixth win whereas 2012 winners Nairobi Sikh Union will place Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) tomorrow.



In women’s league, relegation threatened Sliders and Vikings will face off tomorrow.



