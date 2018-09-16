Dave Wright.



JO Ellis is determined to repay the faith shown in her by Reading Hockey Club,





She has returned to Sonning Lane in a new role of player-coach with the Blues aiming to climb back into the Investec League’s Premier Division.



“It goes without saying I am pleased to be back at Reading,” said Leeds-born Ellis, who left in 2011 to join Buckingham and then two years later returning to Yorkshire to play for Ben Rydding.



She has returned south as her fiance has moved down here for work.



“This is the club I wanted to come back and play for,” she said. “There are some old faces around, but quite a few new faces as well.



“Reading have shown a lot of faith in me and I want to repay them. I am part of a programme looking to take the ladies’ section forward and back up to the Premier Division as we feel that’s where this club should be.”



The Blues, who finished runners-up in Conference West last season, saw a number of players depart during the summer, but have recruited well with their star signing being goalkeeper Amy Tennant, who has made 11 appearances for England.



“It’s great to have her at Reading,” said Ellis, a former England and GB international.



“We’ve now got two really class goalkeepers in Amy and Aurora (Mears) and they are going to be battling for that No. 1 spot, which will bring the best out of both.



“It is always nice to know you have strong goalkeepers behind the team.”



Zoe Hopkinson is coming back from Australia to play and Ellis hopes a second Aussie will be flying over later this month.



But flying in the opposite direction is former long-serving skipper and team doctor Emma Thomas, who has gone to Australia to work.



Taking over the captain’s armband is Esme Swindells, who Ellis describes as a “strong player with a likeable character.”



Reading's opening Conference West fixture is against Swansea City at Sonning Lane on September 29 (1.30pm).



