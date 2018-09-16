Even though Sardar Singh has retired from international hockey, he does not want to leave the curvy stick so soon with a minor change.





Sardar has revealed that he is eyeing to take up golf professionally.



“I will continue playing club hockey and also learn golf along the way. It's true that I will try to pursue golf as a career. Let's see,” former Indian hockey captain said.



Golf’s popularity among retired sportspersons in India has increased after the likes of Kapil Dev and Ajit Agarkar recently made their debut in professional golf. India’s World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev played the 2018 Asia Pacific Seniors, while Mumbai legend Agarkar had qualified for the Indian final of the BMR World Corporate Golf Challenge.



Speaking to media on Saturday, Sardar said, “When I was left out from CWG, I called Sachin paaji. I was feeling very distraught. I asked him that what he used to do when he scored 0. He bucked me up and said that people criticise a lot on your bad performance. He spoke to me for a long time and told me to forget all criticisms, analyse my performance by watching old videos and play your natural game. It has helped me a lot in the last four to five months."



Calling Sachin as his inspiration, Sardar said that his pep talk with the master blaster helped him to bounce back and rejuvenated his confidence.



In July, Sardar had led the Indian hockey team to a historic silver after losing to powerhouses Australia in the finals of the Champions Trophy in Breda, The Netherlands, via a 3-1 penalty shootout.



Commenting on his retirement, the 32-year-old said it was a hard decision. He said, "I took this decision after consulting with my coaches, senior players, family and friends. I'll miss the dressing room and the time spent with the team. But it had to happen one day. It?s time to spend time with my family. Special thanks to all for your support."



Daily News & Analysis